Sign Up For The BellaNaija Style Digital Summit Here – August 14th, 2021

Med-In Pharmaceuticals unveils 100,000 A-Day Intravenous Fluid Factory in Sagamu

"An Evening with the Amazon" - Friends & Family celebrate Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank

Here is how "the Most Anticipated Whisky", The Balvenie, officially made its debut in Nigeria this weekend

This Year's Lux Afrique Polo Day was All Fun & Good Vibes | Get the Scoop

Exclusive Photos from the First BBNaija 6 Party through the Lens of TECNO Phantom X

Benedicion hosts Birthday Party with set by DJ Kaywise, reveals new single "FAME"

Catch Everything that Went Down With Seyi Shay & the Ladies at the Big Girl Dinner

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

The Global Citizen Fellowship Program 2021 Powered by BeyGOOD Welcomes its First Nigerian Fellows

This year’s BellaNaija Style Virtual Summit: Harnessing Africa’s True Potential includes a lineup of highly influential African game-changers on the continent and in the diaspora. BellaNaija Style aims to tackle relevant topics around production, sustainability and consumerism to equip African designers, creatives, and influencers with much-needed skills needed to thrive both on the continent and globally.

Over a 4-hour live broadcast of interactive conversations and panel discussions, speakers will unpack the theme “Harnessing Africa’s True Potential” and outline the steps that need to be taken over the coming decade to align the blossoming African industry with global goals and trends.

Mark your calendars and stay tuned to @bellanaijastyle and follow the hashtag #BNSDigitalSummit on Instagram as we unveil the different panels and interviews as well as announce the incredible lineup of speakers we have for the day!

Date: Saturday, August 14th 2021

Sign up for the summit HERE

For more information/participation email [email protected]

