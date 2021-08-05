Sign Up For The BellaNaija Style Digital Summit Here – August 14th, 2021

This year’s BellaNaija Style Virtual Summit: Harnessing Africa’s True Potential includes a lineup of highly influential African game-changers on the continent and in the diaspora. BellaNaija Style aims to tackle relevant topics around production, sustainability and consumerism to equip African designers, creatives, and influencers with much-needed skills needed to thrive both on the continent and globally.

Over a 4-hour live broadcast of interactive conversations and panel discussions, speakers will unpack the theme “Harnessing Africa’s True Potential” and outline the steps that need to be taken over the coming decade to align the blossoming African industry with global goals and trends.

Mark your calendars and stay tuned to @bellanaijastyle and follow the hashtag #BNSDigitalSummit on Instagram as we unveil the different panels and interviews as well as announce the incredible lineup of speakers we have for the day!

Date: Saturday, August 14th 2021

Sign up for the summit HERE

For more information/participation email [email protected]⁠