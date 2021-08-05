Connect with us

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Green this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 157

Events News Style

Sign Up For The BellaNaija Style Digital Summit Here – August 14th, 2021

Movies & TV Style

Life Before #BBNaija: 10 Stylish Outfit Inspo, Courtesy of Beatrice

Style

Check Out This Week’s Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 86

Style

Check Out All the FAB Red Carpet Looks at Glitz Africa's "Ghana Women Of The Year Honours '21"

Movies & TV Promotions Style

Urbanvibes London - The Home of London Originals for Footwears and Accessories

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Life Before #BBNaija: 12 Times Designer Arin's Pieces Made a Statement

Style

Check out this Congolese #BellaStylista Style Guide to Looking Your Best 7 Days of The Week

Movies & TV Style

#BNxBBNaija6: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Dazzled in this Aso Oke Agbada Ensemble for Tonight's Live Show

Style

Ejiro Amos Tafiri’s “The Protestant” SS21 Collection Is a Must See!

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Green this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 157

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hi, BellaNaijarians!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next.

That wraps it up for Issue 157!

If you’d like to be featured in the next issue tag us #BellaStylista on Instagram or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Osahon Okodugha: How Professional Athletes Recover from Sport Injuries So Quickly

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Rita Chidinma: Women Should Never Be Shamed for Not Breastfeeding

Dennis Isong: How to Invest in Real Estate With Little Money

BN Book Review: Adéwálé My Mother’s Son by Michael Adesanya | Review by The BookLady NG
css.php