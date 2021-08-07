Connect with us

We're loving the Colours of Bakwai Bags' New Collection- Check it Out!

See How Style Stars Rocked Green this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 157

Sign Up For The BellaNaija Style Digital Summit Here – August 14th, 2021

Life Before #BBNaija: 10 Stylish Outfit Inspo, Courtesy of Beatrice

Check Out This Week’s Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 86

Check Out All the FAB Red Carpet Looks at Glitz Africa's "Ghana Women Of The Year Honours '21"

Urbanvibes London - The Home of London Originals for Footwears and Accessories

Life Before #BBNaija: 12 Times Designer Arin's Pieces Made a Statement

Check out this Congolese #BellaStylista Style Guide to Looking Your Best 7 Days of The Week

#BNxBBNaija6: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Dazzled in this Aso Oke Agbada Ensemble for Tonight's Live Show

Lagos-based sustainable and contemporary bag brand Bakwai recently launched a high-octane handbag collection tagged Coy Bag.

The brand’s latest offering has a simple design structure with a long leather strap that makes the bag instantly distinguishable. Its beauty is emphasised by the stunning range of leathers used with an array of colours and prints ranging from two-tone lizard prints to eye-catching croc-embossed leathers.

According to the statement of the brand:

The essence of Bakwai is a minimalist and stylish aesthetic that seeks to celebrate beauty and strength through fun and vibrant bags.  The bags are hand-crafted by local artisans in Lagos, Nigeria and are produced in small batches.

The artisans combine traditional and modern techniques to create stitches and folds that will stand the test of time. The leathers are sourced from local tanneries and are cut in a way that ensures no waste. Great craftsmanship, authenticity and ethical production are the core of the brand.

See the full collection below.

 

Credits

Brand@bakwaibagswww.bakwaibags.com

