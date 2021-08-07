We’re loving the Colours of Bakwai Bags’ New Collection- Check it Out!

Lagos-based sustainable and contemporary bag brand Bakwai recently launched a high-octane handbag collection tagged Coy Bag.

The brand’s latest offering has a simple design structure with a long leather strap that makes the bag instantly distinguishable. Its beauty is emphasised by the stunning range of leathers used with an array of colours and prints ranging from two-tone lizard prints to eye-catching croc-embossed leathers.

According to the statement of the brand:

The essence of Bakwai is a minimalist and stylish aesthetic that seeks to celebrate beauty and strength through fun and vibrant bags. The bags are hand-crafted by local artisans in Lagos, Nigeria and are produced in small batches. The artisans combine traditional and modern techniques to create stitches and folds that will stand the test of time. The leathers are sourced from local tanneries and are cut in a way that ensures no waste. Great craftsmanship, authenticity and ethical production are the core of the brand.

See the full collection below.

Credits

Brand: @bakwaibags| www.bakwaibags.com