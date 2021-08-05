The Official Trailer for Toka Mcbaror’s “Bitter Rain” starring Mike Ezuruonye, Erica Nlewedim, Stan Nze is Here!

Toka Mcbaror‘s highly andticipated movie “Bitter Rain” will be available in cinemas across Nigeria from the 13th of August and the official trailer is just in time to build our anticipation.

“Bitter Rain” is directed by Toka Mcbaror, written by Hannah Nwasor of Wonderkind Media who also produces alomgside Darlington Abuda and executive produced by Henry Okpobe.

It stars Mike Ezuruonye, Ayo Makun, Zubby Michael, Alexx Ekubo, Erica Nlewedim, Stan Nze, Efe Irele, Patrick Onyeocha, George Chux and Okoligwe Stella.

Watch the trailer below: