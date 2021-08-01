Olympics First Timer Enoch Adegoke is First Nigerian to Qualify for the Men’s 100m Finals Since 1996!

Enoch Adegoke on Sunday, broke a 25-year old record, becoming the first Nigerian since Davidson Ezinwa in 1996, to qualify for the final of the 100m men’s event at the Olympics.

Adegoke, who’s a first time Olympian at the Tokyo 2020 Games, qualified for the final after running 10.00secs in his semifinal race.

Adegoke had on Saturday, won his Heat with a new Personal Best time of 9.98secs.

He’s now become the 11th Nigerian in history to go under the 10secs mark in the event and with that, Nigeria now ties with the UK in the 3rd spot in the list of countries who have produced sub 10secs runners. The first is USA (62) and second is Jamaica (20).

Unfortunately, Adegoke had an injury before at the finals and did not finish (DNF) the race.

We are proud of Adegoke and his achievements and we’re rooting for him!