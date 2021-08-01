Connect with us

Tobi Amusan is the Nigerian Running for Gold in the Women's 100m Hurdles at the Olympics

Olympics First Timer Enoch Adegoke is First Nigerian to Qualify for the Men's 100m Finals Since 1996!

BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence: Habibat Ogunbanwo's Debut Was to Set New Records & She didn't Stop at One👏🏽

BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence: First time Olympian Grace Nwokocha is in the Women's 100m Semifinals with Blessing Okagbare 👏🏽👏🏽

Introducing Miele, a Lifestyle management club with Luxury Concierge Services

Table Tennis Champ Olufunke Oshonaike "Completes Olympics Circle" as First Woman to Join the Exclusive 'Club 7' 👏🏾

ATHLST: Nigerian Olympians Tobi Amusan, Odun Adekuoroye, Ese Brume & Adaora Elonu cover HEADLINER

‘Youthful and Useful’ - Sign Up Today for LEAP Africa Youth Day of Service 2021

"This is what progress looks like" - Kechi Okwuchi on her remarkable 14-year journey following Plane Crash

Yusuf Bilesanmi's ShiVent Wins Africa Prize "One To Watch" Award

Published

7 mins ago

 on

In the early ours of Sunday, Nigeria’s Oluwatobiloba “Tobi” Amusan won her semifinal race in the Women’s 100m Hurdles at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in a time of 12.62secs.

She’s now become the first Nigerian since Gloria Anozie at the Sydney 2000 Games to qualify for the final of the event.

She had on Saturday, won her heat with a time of 12.72secs.

We’re rooting for her and we’re cheering her on to bring a medal home!

**

#BNCelebratesOlympicsExcellence is our special column spotlighting inspiring stories from and about Nigerian athletes at the #Tokyo2020 Olympic Games.

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

