Tobi Amusan is the Nigerian Running for Gold in the Women’s 100m Hurdles at the Olympics

In the early ours of Sunday, Nigeria’s Oluwatobiloba “Tobi” Amusan won her semifinal race in the Women’s 100m Hurdles at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in a time of 12.62secs.

She’s now become the first Nigerian since Gloria Anozie at the Sydney 2000 Games to qualify for the final of the event.

She had on Saturday, won her heat with a time of 12.72secs.

We’re rooting for her and we’re cheering her on to bring a medal home!

#BNCelebratesOlympicsExcellence is our special column spotlighting inspiring stories from and about Nigerian athletes at the #Tokyo2020 Olympic Games.