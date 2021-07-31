BNWeekInReview: Stay Updated on the Top Stories You Missed This Week

Connect with us

Published

48 seconds ago

 on

Happy weekend BNers!

It’s been an interesting week, and a lot has gone down from movies to music, lifestyle, recognitions, events and so much more

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this third week in July.

And the Winner of “The Voice Nigeria” Season 3 is… Esther!

#BNxBBNaija6: A Brief Introduction of the Male Housemates in the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Season

#BNxBBNaija6: The Big Brother ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Ladies are Here!

Life Before #BBNaija: These Beautiful Photos from Niyi’s Wedding are Our Sweet Spot of the Day

Everything You Need to Know About “King Of Boys: The Return of The King” Is Right Here!

Listen! Cancel Culture is Not Just An Online Thing

“I Won’t Let You Down… You Better Not Let Me Down Either” – Khafi’s Note to Gedoni following her Pregnancy Reveal

Issa Rae and Louis Diame are Married! 

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Looks Dapper as Ever on SCHICK Magazine’s New Digital Cover

Netflix releases Teaser for “King Of Boys: The Return Of The King”

Life Before #BBNaija: 10 Times Liquorose Proved She’s a Natural Actor & Dancer]

BN Hot Topic: Is This Culture of Begging Borne of Greed or Poverty?

NBA Africa now has Barack Obama as a Strategic Partner

#BNxBBNaija6: Catch Our First #BBNaija Recap Show (Shine Ya Eye Edition) with Ik Nwosu & ‘Motunde

Table Tennis Champ Olufunke Oshonaike “Completes Olympics Circle” as First Woman to Join the Exclusive ‘Club 7’ 👏🏾

