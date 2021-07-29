Connect with us

Maria & Pere are the #BBNaija Season 6 Wildcards

Published

38 mins ago

 on

We’ve spent a good part of the Big Brother Naija season 6 first week wondering who the wildcards are. Look no further because they have been revealed.

Recall that during the second opening show on Sunday, Biggie announced that there are two wildcards the housemates will have to identify in the first week of Shine Ya Eye season. If they succeed in identifying them, the wildcards get evicted. But if not, they remain in the game to play for the ultimate prize.

During Thursday’s Diary Session, Biggie hinted to some housemates that both wildcards would have their sessions after each other. As Maria had her Diary Session, we discovered she is the first wildcard and when she had to guess who the second wildcard is, she mentioned Pere.

Pere went in next and we confirmed he is the second wildcard. When he had to guess who the other wildcard is, he also mentioned Maria, before naming Nini as his second option.

It’s their accuracy! Did you guess right? Let us know.

