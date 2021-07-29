Linda Osifo Celebrated Her 30th Birthday by Giving Back to an Orphanage Home in Lagos

In celebration of her 30th birthday, award-winning actress, model, and philanthropist Linda Osifo, who was recently named one of the most dynamic young women in Nollywood today, unveiled gorgeous new pictures with the theme TIMELESS.

Photographed by Nigerian creative photographer, Kelechi Amadi Obi, and made up by Bimpe Onakoya, Linda is a dream to behold in these pictures which have TIMELESS as its theme.

“I’m thankful for the influences I have had in my life. What I know for a fact is do not let anyone who knows nothing about you or has never walked a day in your shoes tell you how to live your life,” she says. “Always remember that black is beautiful and black doesn’t crack. And to young African women, I’ll say: Strive to be a woman of substance and embrace your imperfections with confidence and self-love. Your looks alone shouldn’t define who you are. Your authentic self is your best self, flaws and all. You will always be a gem; original, unique, and exquisite.”

Known for her compassion for underprivileged children and her support for several orphanages in Lagos, the stunning Edo native has made it a yearly birthday tradition to set aside time and energy to give back to society through CSR activities organized by her Love and Oneness Foundation (LAO), which has ongoing projects such as ‘The Child to School Project’ and ‘The Clean Water Project.’

This year, Linda’s generosity will benefit The Arrows of God Orphanage Home, Oke Ira-Nla, Ajah, Lagos: a refuge and charity trust organization that offers help for mistreated and neglected children, which will get seven brand new personal computers for the children.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the founder Rev. Lt. Col. D.C. Ogo (Rtd) and the orphanage, an emotional Funke Francis said;

Thank you on behalf of the founder of the home for having Arrows of God in mind. It is not everyone who will think outside the box and beyond the immediate needs to take it upon themselves to set up e-learning facilities for the kids”.

On Linda’s part, she feels blessed to be able to be a part of putting smiles on these children’s faces. Linda said;

I have been very much involved in community work growing up as a young girl and I have come to understand that one of the things we can do without expecting much back is to give back to the people. I chose the orphanage home because my father was orphaned at a very young age and I can understand the grief he went through. My part and that of the LAO Foundation is to eradicate poverty and illiteracy and I can do this by donating these PCS.

This new year 2021 has the stars aligned in pleasant places for actress and model, Linda Osifo as she comes full circle and continues to develop and evolve creatively.