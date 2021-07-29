Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Will Smith is Serena & Venus Williams' Dad in Upcoming Film "'King Richard" | Watch the Trailer

BN TV

You Don't Want to Miss the Final Episode of "OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz" Season 3

BN TV Music Scoop

Life Before #BBNaija: Check Out These Rap Tracks & Music Videos by Yerins

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

O.T. Fagbenle chats about his career trajectory in Hollywood on Inkblot's "Meet & Greet"

BN TV

Learn How to Scale Business Ideas from Odun Eweniyi in this Episode of "I Said What I Said" Podcast

BN TV

Go Behind the Scenes of Ms Banks' "Pull Up" Music Video in Episode 3 of "Bank On It" Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV

The Drama Continues in Episode 11 of "Meet My Girlfriends"

BN TV

Let Dimma Umeh Show You How to Get Rid of Dark Underarms

BN TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija6: Catch Our First #BBNaija Recap Show (Shine Ya Eye Edition) with Ik Nwosu & 'Motunde

BN TV Movies & TV

It's Shege for Shege in Episode 5 of Accelerate TV's Comedy Series "Visa On Arrival"

BN TV

Will Smith is Serena & Venus Williams’ Dad in Upcoming Film “‘King Richard” | Watch the Trailer

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Will Smith stars in “King Richard,” an inspiring biopic about the coach and father who catapulted Venus and Serena Williams to fame.

According to Warner Bros, the film follows the journey of Richard Williams, an unwavering father who was instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, Venus and Serena Williams, to take them from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons.

Sharing the trailer, Will Smith wrote on Instagram;

One of the greatest honors as an actor is to be able to celebrate someone’s legacy while they’re still here creating it. I’ve gotten to do it a few times in my career playing @ceoofhappyness and @muhammadali, and every time it’s a fulfilling and expansive experience beyond compare.

So now, I’m proud to show you all our first trailer for #KingRichard, the story of the man who introduced the world to @venuswilliams and @serenawilliams. The origin story for some REAL DEAL superheroes!!

Thank You Venus, Serena, Isha, Lyndrea, Yetunde, Oracene and Richard for letting us share your story with the World!

See y’all on Nov 19 in theaters and @hbomax!

Aunjanue Ellis plays the girls’ mom, Oracene “Brandi” Williams, Saniyya Sidney stars as Venus Williams, Demi Singleton stars as Serena Williams, with Tony Goldwyn as coach Paul Cohen and Jon Bernthal as coach Rick Macci. The ensemble also includes Andy Bean, Kevin Dunn and Craig Tate.

“King Richard” is slated for U.S. release on November 19, 2021, in theatres.

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

The Global Citizen Fellowship Program 2021 Powered by BeyGOOD Welcomes its First Nigerian Fellows

BN Hot Topic: Is This Culture of Begging Borne of Greed or Poverty?

Chineze Aina: Unhelpful Relationship Clichés We All Need to Let Go Off

Eno Oduok: The Perfect Guide to Help You Build a Community

Adefolake Adekola: Should Women Use Men’s Cosmetic Products?
css.php