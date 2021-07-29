Will Smith is Serena & Venus Williams’ Dad in Upcoming Film “‘King Richard” | Watch the Trailer

Will Smith stars in “King Richard,” an inspiring biopic about the coach and father who catapulted Venus and Serena Williams to fame.

According to Warner Bros, the film follows the journey of Richard Williams, an unwavering father who was instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, Venus and Serena Williams, to take them from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons.

Sharing the trailer, Will Smith wrote on Instagram;

One of the greatest honors as an actor is to be able to celebrate someone’s legacy while they’re still here creating it. I’ve gotten to do it a few times in my career playing @ceoofhappyness and @muhammadali, and every time it’s a fulfilling and expansive experience beyond compare. So now, I’m proud to show you all our first trailer for #KingRichard, the story of the man who introduced the world to @venuswilliams and @serenawilliams. The origin story for some REAL DEAL superheroes!! Thank You Venus, Serena, Isha, Lyndrea, Yetunde, Oracene and Richard for letting us share your story with the World! See y’all on Nov 19 in theaters and @hbomax!

Aunjanue Ellis plays the girls’ mom, Oracene “Brandi” Williams, Saniyya Sidney stars as Venus Williams, Demi Singleton stars as Serena Williams, with Tony Goldwyn as coach Paul Cohen and Jon Bernthal as coach Rick Macci. The ensemble also includes Andy Bean, Kevin Dunn and Craig Tate.

“King Richard” is slated for U.S. release on November 19, 2021, in theatres.