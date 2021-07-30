Connect with us

Azeez Seeks Peace in Episode 9 of The Naked Convos' "My Name is A-Zed" Season 2

Rona details How She Studies her Bible on "Rose Of Sharon"

Mariam Musa talks Influencing & more on "The Wunmi Bello Show"

Zeelicious Foods' Favorite Detox Juice for Weightloss & Total Body Cleanse

Learn More About Iyinoluwa Aboyeji & His Career in this Episode of “Founders Connect” with Peace Itimi

Catch Korty EO on the Mid Season Finale of Izzy Odigie's "Izzy Dance Tutorials"

Will Smith is Serena & Venus Williams' Dad in Upcoming Film "'King Richard" | Watch the Trailer

You Don't Want to Miss the Final Episode of "OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz" Season 3

Life Before #BBNaija: Check Out These Rap Tracks & Music Videos by Yerins

O.T. Fagbenle chats about his career trajectory in Hollywood on Inkblot's "Meet & Greet"

Azeez Seeks Peace in Episode 9 of The Naked Convos’ “My Name is A-Zed” Season 2

In episode 9 of “My Name is A-Zed” season 2, Azeez goes to seek peace in familiar places but as usual, he gets interrupted.

While Balikis remains in her ignorant bliss, Otunba has cracked down on everyone and isn’t taking chances after the recent betrayal he experienced.

The series is brought to you by “The Naked Convos“, the brilliant minds behind the critically acclaimed series, “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” and “Little Black Book“.

It follows the story of Azeez, a university student who moonlights as a cab driver, finds himself in the dangerous world of Lagos nightlife, prostitution and politics.

“My Name is A-Zed” stars Bryan Okoye, Nene Nwanyo, Toyin Oshinaike, Gbugbemi Ejeye, Baaj Adebule, Martha Ehinome Orhiere, Goodness Emmanuel, Degri Emmanuel and others.

Watch the new episode below:

