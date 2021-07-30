Azeez Seeks Peace in Episode 9 of The Naked Convos’ “My Name is A-Zed” Season 2

In episode 9 of “My Name is A-Zed” season 2, Azeez goes to seek peace in familiar places but as usual, he gets interrupted.

While Balikis remains in her ignorant bliss, Otunba has cracked down on everyone and isn’t taking chances after the recent betrayal he experienced.

The series is brought to you by “The Naked Convos“, the brilliant minds behind the critically acclaimed series, “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” and “Little Black Book“.

It follows the story of Azeez, a university student who moonlights as a cab driver, finds himself in the dangerous world of Lagos nightlife, prostitution and politics.

“My Name is A-Zed” stars Bryan Okoye, Nene Nwanyo, Toyin Oshinaike, Gbugbemi Ejeye, Baaj Adebule, Martha Ehinome Orhiere, Goodness Emmanuel, Degri Emmanuel and others.

