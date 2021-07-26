Life Before #BBNaija: These Beautiful Photos from Niyi’s Wedding is Our Sweet Spot of the Day

Niyi is one of the new Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemates who were unveiled on Saturday, July 24.

During the opening show, he mentioned he’s a happily married man and a proud father. He also stated that he has been married to his wife for a year, but they have been together for two years and have a son, Rafael. They are also based in Cape Town, South Africa.

His gorgeous wife is Bella Bar, an event decorator from Isreal.

We spotted these beautiful wedding and proposal photos from Bella’s Instagram page, and we couldn’t help but share them with you.

Wedding Photos

Proposal

Photo Credit: iambaellabar