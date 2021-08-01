BNxBBNaija6: The First ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Saturday Night Party was a Total Vibe!

It’s one week into the Big Brother Naija season 6 reality show and so far, it’s been an interesting ride.

One of the most anticipated events has been the Saturday night party and we finally had the first one for this season. It was a whole different vibe!

Repping their styles, the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemates brought all their energy to the dance floor as the first DJ on the wheels of steel this season, DJ Big N played hits after hits, both old and new school.

From Angel and Sammie who couldn’t keep their hands off each other to Whitemoney, Saga and Cross who couldn’t help taking off their shirts, it was a very entertaining one and we totally enjoyed watching them party hard. We spotted more dance floor couples: Arin and Cross, Boma and Nini, Liqurose and Emmanuel.

Liquorose had an emotional moment when she saw her face on the Guinness Nigeria cup and the realization of a dream come true got a bit overwhelming for her. Emmanuel, Saga and Yerins were there to cheer her up and she was back to doing what she does best – stepping good!

Tega, Jaypaul, Princess, Peace, Saskay, Yousef, Maria, Jackie B, Beatrice, Pere, Niyi and all the other housemates lit up the stage as well. Although the dancefloor was a lot smaller than that of the previous season, it seemed like just the right amount of space to keep the new housemates tight-knitted.

There was a major highlight for not just this season’s housemates, but also BBNaija season 5 winner Laycon who gave a shout out to each housemate on a new version of his hit song “Verified” featuring Mayorkun, taken from his debut album “…Shall We Begin…” It was one beautiful moment we won’t forget so soon.

Enjoy the highlights below:

In all, the party was super fun and engaging and we’re sure you have your dancehall favorites by now. Let us know who they are!