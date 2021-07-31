Connect with us

Inspired News

BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence: Habibat Ogunbanwo's Debut Was to Set New Records & She didn't Stop at One👏🏽

Inspired News

BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence: First time Olympian Grace Nwokocha is in the Women's 100m Semifinals with Blessing Okagbare 👏🏽👏🏽

Inspired

Introducing Miele, a Lifestyle management club with Luxury Concierge Services

Inspired Scoop

Table Tennis Champ Olufunke Oshonaike "Completes Olympics Circle" as First Woman to Join the Exclusive 'Club 7' 👏🏾

Inspired News Promotions

ATHLST: Nigerian Olympians Tobi Amusan, Odun Adekuoroye, Ese Brume & Adaora Elonu cover HEADLINER

Inspired News Promotions

‘Youthful and Useful’ - Sign Up Today for LEAP Africa Youth Day of Service 2021

Inspired Scoop

"This is what progress looks like" - Kechi Okwuchi on her remarkable 14-year journey following Plane Crash

Career Inspired

Yusuf Bilesanmi's ShiVent Wins Africa Prize "One To Watch" Award

Events Inspired Promotions

A Wish Fulfilled...Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation announces 2nd Cycle of IVF Grants

Career Inspired News

Groundbreaking! 6 Nigerian Banks Now Have Female MDs

Inspired

BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence: Habibat Ogunbanwo’s Debut Was to Set New Records & She didn’t Stop at One👏🏽

Published

4 hours ago

 on

17-year-old Habibat Ogunbanwo showed up and showed out at her Olympics debut in the #Tokyo2020 Olympic Games.

Habibat who was first in her heats, completed the 100m freestyle swimming event, in a record-setting 59.74 secs making it her personal best and also setting a new National record as she has now outpaced Ngozi Monu‘s long-standing 1:00.50s mark.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Team Nigeria (@nigeriaolympic)

And it doesn’t stop there, this new record also makes her the first Nigerian woman to go under the 1-minute mark.

Though she will not be competing in the Semifinal of the Women’s Swimming 100m Freestyle event as her time was not among the top 16, she however has made huge strides, making her Olympic debut and setting a new swimming national record at 17!

Congratulations Champ! This was no small feat.

BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence is our special column spotlighting inspiring stories from and about Nigerian athletes at the #Tokyo2020 Olympic Games.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php