BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence: Habibat Ogunbanwo’s Debut Was to Set New Records & She didn’t Stop at One👏🏽

17-year-old Habibat Ogunbanwo showed up and showed out at her Olympics debut in the #Tokyo2020 Olympic Games.

Habibat who was first in her heats, completed the 100m freestyle swimming event, in a record-setting 59.74 secs making it her personal best and also setting a new National record as she has now outpaced Ngozi Monu‘s long-standing 1:00.50s mark.

And it doesn’t stop there, this new record also makes her the first Nigerian woman to go under the 1-minute mark.

Though she will not be competing in the Semifinal of the Women’s Swimming 100m Freestyle event as her time was not among the top 16, she however has made huge strides, making her Olympic debut and setting a new swimming national record at 17!

Congratulations Champ! This was no small feat.

BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence is our special column spotlighting inspiring stories from and about Nigerian athletes at the #Tokyo2020 Olympic Games.