Inspired
BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence: First time Olympian Grace Nwokocha is in the Women’s 100m Semifinals with Blessing Okagbare 👏🏽👏🏽
#TeamNigeria is well represented in the 100m women’s event and we love to see it!
First-time Olympian, Grace Nwokocha and track and field star Blessing Okagbare have qualified for the semifinals of the Women’s 100m.
To earn a place in the semifinals of the 100m event slated for today, July 31st, Grace Nwokocha who is just debuting at the Olympics this year earned her place with a lifetime best of 11.00s. An outstanding way to start her Olympics journey!
To earn a place in the semifinals slated for tomorrow, track and field star, Blessing Okagbare won her heats with a clean 11.05s timing.
It is also exciting to note that, this will be the first time since 2012, that two Nigerian women will be running in the semifinals of the women’s 100m event.
UPDATE: Unfortunately, the Athletics Integrity Unit has suspended #BlessingOkagbare, saying she tested positive for Human Growth Hormone.
BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence is our special column spotlighting inspiring stories from and about Nigerian athletes at the #Tokyo2020 Olympic Games.