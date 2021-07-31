Connect with us

Inspired News

BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence: First time Olympian Grace Nwokocha is in the Women's 100m Semifinals with Blessing Okagbare 👏🏽👏🏽

Inspired News

BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence: Habibat Ogunbanwo's Debut Was to Set New Records & She didn't Stop at One👏🏽

Inspired

Introducing Miele, a Lifestyle management club with Luxury Concierge Services

Inspired Scoop

Table Tennis Champ Olufunke Oshonaike "Completes Olympics Circle" as First Woman to Join the Exclusive 'Club 7' 👏🏾

Inspired News Promotions

ATHLST: Nigerian Olympians Tobi Amusan, Odun Adekuoroye, Ese Brume & Adaora Elonu cover HEADLINER

Inspired News Promotions

‘Youthful and Useful’ - Sign Up Today for LEAP Africa Youth Day of Service 2021

Inspired Scoop

"This is what progress looks like" - Kechi Okwuchi on her remarkable 14-year journey following Plane Crash

Career Inspired

Yusuf Bilesanmi's ShiVent Wins Africa Prize "One To Watch" Award

Events Inspired Promotions

A Wish Fulfilled...Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation announces 2nd Cycle of IVF Grants

Career Inspired News

Groundbreaking! 6 Nigerian Banks Now Have Female MDs

Inspired

BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence: First time Olympian Grace Nwokocha is in the Women’s 100m Semifinals with Blessing Okagbare 👏🏽👏🏽

Published

4 hours ago

 on

#TeamNigeria is well represented in the 100m women’s event and we love to see it!

First-time Olympian, Grace Nwokocha and track and field star Blessing Okagbare have qualified for the semifinals of the Women’s 100m.

To earn a place in the semifinals of the 100m event slated for today, July 31st, Grace Nwokocha who is just debuting at the Olympics this year earned her place with a lifetime best of 11.00s. An outstanding way to start her Olympics journey!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Team Nigeria (@nigeriaolympic)

To earn a place in the semifinals slated for tomorrow, track and field star, Blessing Okagbare won her heats with a clean 11.05s timing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Team Nigeria (@nigeriaolympic)

It is also exciting to note that, this will be the first time since 2012, that two Nigerian women will be running in the semifinals of the women’s 100m event.

UPDATE: Unfortunately, the Athletics Integrity Unit has suspended #BlessingOkagbare, saying she tested positive for Human Growth Hormone.

BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence is our special column spotlighting inspiring stories from and about Nigerian athletes at the #Tokyo2020 Olympic Games.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php