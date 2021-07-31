BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence: First time Olympian Grace Nwokocha is in the Women’s 100m Semifinals with Blessing Okagbare 👏🏽👏🏽

#TeamNigeria is well represented in the 100m women’s event and we love to see it!

First-time Olympian, Grace Nwokocha and track and field star Blessing Okagbare have qualified for the semifinals of the Women’s 100m.

To earn a place in the semifinals of the 100m event slated for today, July 31st, Grace Nwokocha who is just debuting at the Olympics this year earned her place with a lifetime best of 11.00s. An outstanding way to start her Olympics journey!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Nigeria (@nigeriaolympic)

To earn a place in the semifinals slated for tomorrow, track and field star, Blessing Okagbare won her heats with a clean 11.05s timing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Nigeria (@nigeriaolympic)

It is also exciting to note that, this will be the first time since 2012, that two Nigerian women will be running in the semifinals of the women’s 100m event.

UPDATE: Unfortunately, the Athletics Integrity Unit has suspended #BlessingOkagbare, saying she tested positive for Human Growth Hormone.

BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence is our special column spotlighting inspiring stories from and about Nigerian athletes at the #Tokyo2020 Olympic Games.