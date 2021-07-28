NBA Africa now has Barack Obama as a Strategic Partner

Congrats to former US President, Barack Obama who is joining the NBA Africa as a Strategic Partner.

Barack Obama will use his position to further the league’s social responsibility activities across Africa, including programs and partnerships that promote gender equality and economic inclusion.

Obama who has always been a great basketball fan will have a minority financial position in the new company, which he plans to utilize to finance Obama Foundation youth and leadership programs across Africa over time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama)

“The NBA has always been a great ambassador for the United States—using the game to create deeper connections around the world, and in Africa, basketball has the power to promote opportunity, wellness, equality, and empowerment across the continent,” said Barack Obama in the statement. “By investing in communities, promoting gender equality, and cultivating the love of the game of basketball, I believe that NBA Africa can make a difference for so many of Africa’s young people. I’ve been impressed by the league’s commitment to Africa, including the leadership shown by so many African players who want to give back to their own countries and communities. That’s why I’m proud to join the team at NBA Africa and look forward to a partnership that benefits the youth of so many countries.”

The Basketball Africa League (BAL), which included 12 of the best club teams from 12 African countries in its first season in May, is run by NBA Africa.

Former NBA players Grant Hill, Junior Bridgeman, Luol Deng, Ian Mahinmi, Dikembe Mutombo, and Joakim Noah are among the NBA Africa investors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA Africa (@nbaafricaofficial)

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in the press release, “We are honored that President Obama has become a strategic partner in NBA Africa and will support our wide-ranging efforts to grow the game of basketball on the continent. In addition to his well-documented love for basketball, President Obama has a firm belief in Africa’s potential and the enormous growth opportunities that exist through sports. NBA Africa will benefit tremendously from his engagement.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama)

NBA Africa CEO Victor Williams also welcomed Barack Obama saying, “We have ambitious growth plans for NBA Africa and having President Obama join our efforts is a recognition that through sport, Africa can take its rightful place on the world stage. We look forward to working with President Obama and our strategic investors to use basketball as an economic growth engine across the continent and as a platform to improve the health and wellness of one of the world’s youngest and fastest-growing populations.”