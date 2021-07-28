Connect with us

Life Before #BBNaija: From Hollywood to Nollywood… Boma Has Worked With Some of Your Fave Celebs

Published

11 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: @bomaakpore

Being a housemate in the Big Brother Naija house has the effect of propelling people to stardom. With millions of people throughout the continent watching reality programs, there is no doubt that it is an excellent platform for meeting new people.

Boma Akpore, one of the new BBNaija season 6 housemates has always been in the limelight. He has worked with a number of superstars ranging from Hollywood to Nollywood, strutting the runway as a model and appearing as a video vixen in a music video.

Today, we’ve put together the photos and video of some celebs Boma has worked with before his BBNaija journey began.

As an Actor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boma Martins Akpore (@bomaakpore)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boma Martins Akpore (@bomaakpore)

In “Orunsewa”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boma Martins Akpore (@bomaakpore)

In “The Blacklist” Ep 616

In “For Life”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boma Martins Akpore (@bomaakpore)

In “Law & Order” season 20 episode 22 as part of the (SNAKE CREW)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boma Martins Akpore (@bomaakpore)

In “Saturday Night Live” (Unity Song), Season 44 Episode 5

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boma Martins Akpore (@bomaakpore)

In “Escape at Dannemora”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boma Martins Akpore (@bomaakpore)

In Marvel’s “Luke Cage” as a member of the Shades Crew 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boma Martins Akpore (@bomaakpore)

In “Unmasked” a movie directed by Desmond Elliot 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boma Martins Akpore (@bomaakpore)

In “Above the Law”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boma Martins Akpore (@bomaakpore)

In a Music Video

In Banky W’s “Love U Baby” music video

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

