Connect with us

Movies & TV

Stephanie Busari 'Stunned' as She Announces Double Emmy Award Nomination for Lekki Tollgate Investigation

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Life Before #BBNaija: From Hollywood to Nollywood... Boma Has Worked With Some of Your Fave Celebs

Movies & TV News Promotions

Here's the Cheapest Way to Watch BBNaija on Your Mobile Phone this Season

BN TV Movies & TV

David Oyelowo plays Netflix's "The Last" to answer questions about "The Water Man" & Himself

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Netflix releases Teaser for "King Of Boys: The Return Of The King"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Everything You Need to Know About "King Of Boys: The Return of The King" Is Right Here!

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija6: The Big Brother 'Shine Ya Eye' Ladies are Here!

Movies & TV Style

It's Day 2 of the #BBNaija Season 6 Launch and again, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Showed Out!

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija6: A Brief Introduction of the Male Housemates in the 'Shine Ya Eye' Season

Movies & TV Style

Host with the Most! Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Sparkled in White at the #BBNaija Season 6 Opening Show

Movies & TV

Stephanie Busari ‘Stunned’ as She Announces Double Emmy Award Nomination for Lekki Tollgate Investigation

Published

2 hours ago

 on

CNN on-air reporter Stephanie Busari is thrilled to announce that she has been nominated for not one, but two Emmy Awards for CNN’s Lekki Tollgate investigation.

“It really is a huge honour for an important body of work that shed light on the terrible events of October 20, 2020. A date forever etched in the nation’s memory,” Stephanie wrote while sharing the news on social media and thanking everyone involved in this win.

On October 20, 2020, Nigerians witnessed what can be described as one of the darkest times in Nigerian democracy as peaceful protesters were shot at while they sang the National Anthem and waved the flag.

Contrary to the alternating statements of the authorities, the investigation by CNN proved that more happened on that night than the authorities were willing to take responsibility for.

In her caption, Stephanie wrote:

The stunned face you make when you find out you have been nominated for not one, but TWO Emmys!!!!
I was speechless when I heard the news that our Lekki Tollgate investigation was nominated. My mouth literally dropped open!!!
It really is a huge honour for an important body of work that shed light on the terrible events of October 20, 2020. A date forever etched in the nation’s memory.
Funny story, I made a list a few days ago of awards I wanted to be nominated for and an Emmy was top of the list. WRITE THE VISION, MAKE IT PLAIN!!!
Pulitzer next! Watch this space…
All glory to God, my Abba father. I am truly a child of his grace.
Well done to a dream team Katie Polglase Gianluca Mezzofiore Nima Elbagir Barbara Arvanitidis and too many others to mention.
Congratulations also to the numerous CNN teams who were also nominated for various impactful stories. We live for impactful journalism that changes lives. #emmyawards #emmys #creatingimpact #journalism #winning

Congratulations to Stephanie and the team!

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chineze Aina: Unhelpful Relationship Clichés We All Need to Let Go Off

Eno Oduok: The Perfect Guide to Help You Build a Community

Adefolake Adekola: Should Women Use Men’s Cosmetic Products?

Listen! Cancel Culture is Not Just An Online Thing

Dennis Isong: What is the Future of Real Estate in Nigeria?
css.php