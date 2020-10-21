Connect with us

News

October 20, 2020: All You Need To Read About the Killings In Lagos

News

24-Hour Curfew in Lagos State starts Today from 4 PM

News

The BN Style Recap: Need Style Stories That Spark Joy? Look No Further!

News

Edo State Government imposes 24-Hour Curfew over Incidents of Vandalism & Attacks

News

This Is What's Happening In Some Parts of Africa

News

A Growing List of #EndSARS Protests across the World You Can Join

News

Yemi Osinbajo says Former SARS Members Will Not Feature in Any Police Tactical Units

Features News Scoop

You Should Read Our Conversation With the Photographer Behind this Iconic #EndSARS Shot

Music News

Read Falz's Letter to President Muhammadu Buhari

Career News

Good News We Love To See: Lagos-based Paystack acquired by Stripe for $200Million

News

October 20, 2020: All You Need To Read About the Killings In Lagos

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

For over a week, peaceful protesters have been on the streets all over Nigeria, demanding justice for victims of police brutality, the total dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), and a total end to police brutality in the country.

On October 20, 2o20, these protesters at Lekki toll gate, a key rallying point for peaceful demonstrations, say officers of the Nigerian Army opened fire at them, injuring and killing several people. A major escalation of the unrest that has gripped Nigeria.

What started out as a peaceful protest for a better Nigeria, and better governance, turned into bloody and unforgettable unrest.

The extent of the casualties is still unknown, but videos posted to social media showed people who were wounded and men of the army shooting into the air.

This came just hours after the governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu declared a 24-hour curfew, saying that peaceful protests against police brutality had “degenerated into a monster.”

The governor announced on his Twitter feed that the curfew would come into effect at 4 PM (which was later changed to 9 PM) on Tuesday, “Nobody except essential service providers and first responders must be found on the streets” the governor said. “We will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.”

Hours before the curfew began, these peaceful protesters, reportedly bearing no weapon, but the Nigerian flag and chanting the national anthem, remained at the toll gate, pledging not to move.

An unnamed eyewitness told BBC News:

At exactly 6.45 pm [local time] the soldiers pulled up… and they started firing directly at we, the peaceful protesters. They were firing and they were advancing straight at us. It was chaos. Somebody got hit straight beside me and he died on the spot.

It was pandemonium and they kept on shooting and shooting at us. It lasted for about an hour and a half and the soldiers were actually taking up the dead bodies.

When the security cameras were removed from the Lekki Tollgate

Shortly after, the streetlights reportedly went out and security cameras were removed from the scene.

DJ Switch

DJ Switch who was among the peaceful protester streaming the scene live on her Instagram, said she counted seven casualties around her. “We’ve already told them we’re not going anywhere,” she said.  Nigerians watched as protesters tried to remove a bullet from the thigh of an unarmed peaceful protester, how one took his last breath after he was shot, how the officers opened fire on protesters while sitting on the floor and chanting the national anthem.

DJ Switch before her Livestream suddenly ended said, “The whole place is blocked, there are soldiers everywhere and they came in guns blazing. Are they going to shoot all of us? The only weapon we have is the Nigerian flag.”

See some clips below:

NBC Press Release on broadcasting guidelines

 

Network challenges

People, Churches and Hotels offering accommodation to stranded protesters

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

What Does One Do At A Time Like This?

Nofisat Shamsideen: More than #EndSARS, We Need to Defund the House of Assembly Too

Firecracker Toyeen: My Journey to the Amrica (3)

Gbenga Onifade: The Noah’s Principle of Investing

‘Fúnmilọ́lá Sanya: #BubuHasBeenABadBoy and Other Stories
Advertisement
css.php