Connect with us

News

24-Hour Curfew in Lagos State starts Today from 4 PM

News

The BN Style Recap: Need Style Stories That Spark Joy? Look No Further!

News

Edo State Government imposes 24-Hour Curfew over Incidents of Vandalism & Attacks

News

This Is What's Happening In Some Parts of Africa

News

A Growing List of #EndSARS Protests across the World You Can Join

News

Yemi Osinbajo says Former SARS Members Will Not Feature in Any Police Tactical Units

Features News Scoop

You Should Read Our Conversation With the Photographer Behind this Iconic #EndSARS Shot

Music News

Read Falz's Letter to President Muhammadu Buhari

Career News

Good News We Love To See: Lagos-based Paystack acquired by Stripe for $200Million

News

"Keep my Brother in Your Prayers" Oxlade shares Ojah Bee's CT Scan Report

News

24-Hour Curfew in Lagos State starts Today from 4 PM

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Following the chaos caused by miscreants and criminals hiding under the umbrella of the ongoing peaceful #EndSARS protests to unleash mayhem in Lagos State, the state government has now declared a 24-hour curfew, starting from 4 PM today, October 20, 2020.

In a statement shared by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the curfew applies to everyone except essential service providers and first responders.

Read the statement below:

Dear Lagosians,

I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society.

Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our State.

As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.

I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4pm today, 20th October,2020.

Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders must be found on the streets.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Firecracker Toyeen: My Journey to the Amrica (3)

Gbenga Onifade: The Noah’s Principle of Investing

‘Fúnmilọ́lá Sanya: #BubuHasBeenABadBoy and Other Stories

Odoemena Augustine Chinonso of Teens Can Blog is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Jeremiah Ajayi: The Generation No One Saw Coming
Advertisement
css.php