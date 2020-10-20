24-Hour Curfew in Lagos State starts Today from 4 PM

Following the chaos caused by miscreants and criminals hiding under the umbrella of the ongoing peaceful #EndSARS protests to unleash mayhem in Lagos State, the state government has now declared a 24-hour curfew, starting from 4 PM today, October 20, 2020.

In a statement shared by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the curfew applies to everyone except essential service providers and first responders.

Read the statement below: