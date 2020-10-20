News
24-Hour Curfew in Lagos State starts Today from 4 PM
Following the chaos caused by miscreants and criminals hiding under the umbrella of the ongoing peaceful #EndSARS protests to unleash mayhem in Lagos State, the state government has now declared a 24-hour curfew, starting from 4 PM today, October 20, 2020.
In a statement shared by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the curfew applies to everyone except essential service providers and first responders.
Dear Lagosians,
I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society.
Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our State.
As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.
I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4pm today, 20th October,2020.
Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders must be found on the streets.