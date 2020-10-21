Joe Biden, Beyoncé, Pearl Thusi – The International Community is Calling on President Buhari for Action

Connect with us

Tens of thousands of people have been taking to the streets every day for nearly two weeks across Nigeria to demand an end to police violence and a better Nigeria. And in the past 72 hours: several mass shootings killing and injuring many have occurred in different parts of the country.

As calls to abolish SARS and demand the restructuring of the Nigerian government grows in the country, the international community has reacted to the latest happenings in Nigeria, from Rihanna, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Beyoncé, Diddy and many more.

Beyoncé

Rihanna

I can’t bare to see this torture and brutalisation that is continuing to affect nations across the planet! It is such a betrayal to the citizens, the very people put in place to protect are the ones we are most afraid of. My heart is broken for Nigeria man! It is unbearable to watch! I’m so proud of your strength and not letting up on the fight for what’s right! #EndSars.

Hillary Clinton

Reece James

Wilfried Zaha

Chance the Rapper

Charlotte de Witte

Ava DuVernay

DJ Khaled

Joe Parkinson

Naomi Campbell

Nicki Minaj

Jack Dorsey

Skip Marley

Pearl Thusi

Joe Biden

Anthony Joshua

DeVon Franklin

Tye Tribbett

Ighalo Odion

Rosemary Church

