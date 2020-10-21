Joe Biden, Beyoncé, Pearl Thusi – The International Community is Calling on President Buhari for Action

Tens of thousands of people have been taking to the streets every day for nearly two weeks across Nigeria to demand an end to police violence and a better Nigeria. And in the past 72 hours: several mass shootings killing and injuring many have occurred in different parts of the country.

As calls to abolish SARS and demand the restructuring of the Nigerian government grows in the country, the international community has reacted to the latest happenings in Nigeria, from Rihanna, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Beyoncé, Diddy and many more.

Beyoncé

Rihanna

I can’t bare to see this torture and brutalisation that is continuing to affect nations across the planet! It is such a betrayal to the citizens, the very people put in place to protect are the ones we are most afraid of. My heart is broken for Nigeria man! It is unbearable to watch! I’m so proud of your strength and not letting up on the fight for what’s right! #EndSars.

Hillary Clinton

Reece James

You don’t need to be Nigerian to speak out🗣 what’s currently happening is devastating! My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected across the world. This need to end💔 #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality — Reece James (@reecejames_24) October 21, 2020

Wilfried Zaha

I don’t know what is going on in Nigeria right now but I pray it all stops because it’s painful seeing innocent people killed daily #EndSARS — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) October 21, 2020

Chance the Rapper

There is a massacre happening in Lekki. Firing squads mass murdering young people in Nigeria. The world needs to engage #endSARS — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 20, 2020

Charlotte de Witte

Woke up reading about the Lekki Massacre in Nigeria where innocent people got shot. Where are we going.. #EndPoliceBrutality #LekkiMassacre #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/QiQ0p0UI9w — Charlotte de Witte (@CharlottedWitte) October 21, 2020

Ava DuVernay

Don’t let the world turn away. Crimes against humanity have happened here. Be aware. Bear witness. Speak up. #LekkiMassacre #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/MdgdbWPwLb — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 21, 2020

DJ Khaled

Joe Parkinson

12 hours since security forces fired live rounds at #endSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate and no word from Nigeria’s government. — Joe Parkinson (@JoeWSJ) October 21, 2020

Naomi Campbell

BE THE HEAD OF STATE THAT SETS AN EXAMPLE! STOP POLICE BRUTALITY!! STOP THE SPECIAL ANIT ROBBERY SQUAD #ENDSARSNOW 💔🇳🇬🦅 pic.twitter.com/SwqjxshvzB — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) October 20, 2020

Nicki Minaj

Standing with & praying for the brave young people of Nigeria who are on the front lines of this senseless violence. Your voice is being heard. 🇳🇬 #EndSARS — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) October 20, 2020

Jack Dorsey

Skip Marley

#EndSARS.. praying for the safety of all 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/uLP3DJBGnU — Skip Marley (@SkipMarley) October 20, 2020

Pearl Thusi

It’s bad in Nigeria guys. Please spread the word. #EndSARS I’ve contacted almost every person of influence I know who can bring all eyes to the Nigeria struggle.

Let’s all do the same.#AfricaUnite — #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) October 20, 2020

Joe Biden

.@JoeBiden on violence in Nigeria: “I urge President Buhari & the Nigerian military to cease the violent crackdown on protesters in Nigeria…The US must stand with Nigerians who are peacefully demonstrating for police reform & seeking an end to corruption in their democracy.” pic.twitter.com/G3DfOZtOIw — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) October 21, 2020

Anthony Joshua

I pray a middle ground can be found 🇳🇬🙏🏾🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/xuOxy8Smmb — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) October 20, 2020

I’m looking at hospitals to support, along with food and care packages in the time being. Nigeria 🇳🇬 — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) October 21, 2020

DeVon Franklin

This is awful 😢 Like MLK said, “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere” Keeping all my brothers and sisters in Nigeria in my prayers 🙏🏾#EndSARS https://t.co/Fl6KgCngCR — DeVon Franklin (@DeVonFranklin) October 21, 2020

Tye Tribbett

I stand with my brothers and sisters in Nigeria! You gave me the name #Oluseyi and you are my family🙏🏿 We are many members but ONE BODY! May the God who balances all scales bring justice and peace to #Nigeria #ENDsars #ENDpolicebrutality #liVe #GodHealOurLand🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/Z75PC3aoAK — Tye Tribbett (@TyeTribbett) October 20, 2020

Ighalo Odion

Pray for NIGERIA🇳🇬✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/V7i4Ngs9qd — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) October 20, 2020

