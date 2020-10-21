How Nigerian Youths are Responding to the Lekki Toll Gate Shooting

Words are unable to accurately describe the kind of day it is, especially for Nigerian youths.

Nigerians are heartbroken to have witnessed the brutal massacre of innocent youths. Youths who only wanted to make things right for their generation and the ones to come. Youths who only wanted to peacefully protest, youths who simply wanted the government that swore to protect them to fulfil those promises.

Nigerians are devastated, and in their bid to find comfort, they are taking every possible measure. From signing ICC petitions for President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to calling on the French President to deport and liquidate assets of Bola Ahmed Tinubu rumored to be in Paris; this is how Nigerian youths are responding to the October 20, 2020, Lekki Toll Gate massacre.

Petitions for President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Sanwo-Olu to be charged before the (ICC)

Nigerians have called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to charge President Mohammadu Buhari and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the shooting of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, a petition that has been signed by over 90,000 people so far.

International Criminal Court: Petition for President Buhari to be charged before the ICC for crimes against humanity. – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/5DTqHE0rZj via @Change — Davido (@davido) October 21, 2020

#EndSARS: Over 80,000 sign petition asking UK to sanction FG https://t.co/DJktZqzzVj — Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) October 21, 2020

Out of 150k, Over 94,000 People Sign Petition For President Buhari To Be Charged With Crimes Against Humanity (Photo) https://t.co/fTm6nJmIRO — @tmaqtalk.com (@iam_tmaq) October 21, 2020

United Nations: Sanwo Olu and Ahmed Tinubu must be tried for genocide, corruption and crime against humani – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/L0K8C9xwGK via @Change — Ashade Oluwatobi (@bolajispicy) October 21, 2020

Sanwo Olu has to answer for what happened at Toll gate this evening.. That was pure genocide international criminal court: Visa ban and crime against humanity for Babajide Sanwo-Olu – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/SWbYXlsQvu via @Change — 50 Shades Of Kray #EndSWAT (@KraysWurld) October 20, 2020

Calling for UK sanctions against the Nigerian government and its officials

Nigerians have asked that sanctions be implemented against the President and government officials, and over 80,000 people have reportedly signed the petition for the United Kingdom to sanction the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Implement sanctions against the Nigerian Government and officials – Petitions! We Need 100k signatures from UK Citizens for this to be tabled by parliament. Please Help is make our Killers pay. https://t.co/uoqTCBRI1Z — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) October 20, 2020

Can the British citizens amongst quickly fill this petition, please? Also pass it around. https://t.co/p2IRX5yoaK — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) October 20, 2020

Dear @RealDonaldTrump, The US election is in 2 weeks. You have 350,000 Nigerians in America. If you sanction and visa ban General @MBuhari’s now illegal junta, for the mass murder of unarmed, peaceful #EndSARS protesters at #LekkiMassacre, you will automatically get those votes — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 21, 2020

You people will not kill me. I swear to the God that had ordained my life do not sign any of these petitions. Sanctions are bad and are acts of war, this will literally kill our already impoverished country esp since we rely on exports. Pls am begging you. https://t.co/XiR0XhmzDQ — ✨Vincent van Gtfoh✨ (@siriyonce_) October 20, 2020

Call for Visa and Travel Bans

Nigerian youths have also called on countries like the USA and the UK to place travel and visa bans, to avoid politicians travelling out of the country. “Ask for visa and travel bans not sanctions please. When they can’t travel for medical check up, you will see world class hospitals emerging out of nowhere,” a Twitter user wrote.

Guys, please let’s be cerebral. Sanctions won’t affect thieving government officials, they affect us, the populace. This is what we can ask every country to do. 1. Travel and Visa bans for life

2. Immediate liquidation of any assets in the country. #EndSARS — Sammie (@samlogic_) October 20, 2020

Please please please! Sign petitions for TRAVEL BANS NOT SANCTIONS. Sanctions will hurt the masses more!!!! Please!!! Read before you sign!!!!! — MISS GARRICK 🦍 (@garrick_steph) October 21, 2020

PLEASE READ THE PETITIONS BEFORE YOU SIGN IT. SIGN ONLY TRAVEL BANS FOR POLITICIANS, DON'T SIGN SANCTIONS. INVITING THE WEST TO MEDDLE IN THIS MATTER WILL ONLY BRING US PAIN. LOOK AT LIBYA AND SYRIA.

PLEASE WE ONLY NEED TRAVEL BANS, THAT'S ALL. #EndSARS — The Lethal Writer (@ehneskay) October 21, 2020

Calling on French President to deport and liquidate the assets of Bola Tinubu, rumored to be in Paris

It is rumored that former governor of Lagos State and All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently in France. Nigerians are calling on the French president to deport Tinubu. Some have suggested that he be handed over to the International Criminal Court, while some have asked that he should be deported to Nigeria.

Nigerians are also calling on citizens who reside in France to ensure, however they can, that this is done.

What these foreign countries can do for us now is Deport Children of Buhari, Sanwo Olu and Tinubu — Trouble Maker 😒 (G.O) (@ObongRoviel) October 21, 2020

Please can we all call on the France Government to deport the killer Bola Ahmed Tinubu back to Nigeria? Please retweet aggressively #Beyonce — Officialpuregold (@Datoyoboy) October 21, 2020

@FCDOGovUK @MayorofLondon @DailyMailUK it is important you know that Bola Tinubu a man who collectively orchestrated the massacre in nigeria 20.10.2020 is headed to the UK kindly deport him back to Nigeria, and he should have a ban from entering the UK. pic.twitter.com/kTNSWjWt6i — SNI Lolo ndi igbo #EndSARS (@NeeeSandra) October 21, 2020

Dear @EmmanuelMacron, I just learnt Tinubu Ahmed is in your country currently. Kindly deport him back home to face the mess and insanity that he created against the innocent protesters #EndSARS #LekkiMassacre — Ifedayo Obi (@IfedayoObi) October 20, 2020

The Request for RCCG General Overseer to revoke the pastoral title given to VP Yemi Osinbajo.

The vice president, Yemi Osinbajo is an ordained pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God, and due to his lack of response to the ongoing massacre, the members of the church and the public have called on the general overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye to revoke the pastoral title given to the vice president. Some members have gone as far as threatening to leave the church if this is not done as soon as possible, while some have already said that they will no longer be attending the church.

Calvary greetings sir @PastorEAAdeboye Respectfully sir, you need to revoke the pastoral title given to Mr Yemi osibanjo. It is clear that he is a part of the government that is committing genocide because the citizens dare ask for a right to live. Thank you. — Pastor Ola ✨ (@Biisi96) October 20, 2020

RCCG is a political influence church, nobody can tell me nothing! — more2 (@moremidun) October 21, 2020

Is this man still fit to stand on the alter of the most high God? Why is he still a pastor at RCCG? I need answers pic.twitter.com/S15iB5zk8F — stop killing us (@DUBBIE_HONCHO) October 21, 2020

Is Oluremi Tinubu or Yemi Osinbajo that ordered for the Lekki massacre? Don't drag rccg into this mess please. — Sunday Ibiyemi (@SundayIbiyemi4) October 21, 2020

The families of all political office holders in Nigeria should be repatriated back to this country. They cannot be in another country enjoying civil rights while their parents are sanctioning the massacre of unarmed citizens💔. RCCG — Bjay💎 (@Tokunbo00) October 21, 2020

Providing free treatment for injured victims of the massacre

Nigerians and some hospitals have also offered treatment for victims of the Lekki Toll Gate shootings.

Take every injured person to Reddington Hospital Lekki VI for free treatment Now

Please RETWEET AGGRESSIVELY ❤️🤲🏼#basedonwhat #blacktuesday #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeraNOW DJ SWITCH — Anonymous (@annonlelion) October 20, 2020