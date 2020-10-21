How Nigerian Youths are Responding to the Lekki Toll Gate Shooting

Connect with us

Published

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Words are unable to accurately describe the kind of day it is, especially for Nigerian youths.

Nigerians are heartbroken to have witnessed the brutal massacre of innocent youths. Youths who only wanted to make things right for their generation and the ones to come. Youths who only wanted to peacefully protest, youths who simply wanted the government that swore to protect them to fulfil those promises.

Nigerians are devastated, and in their bid to find comfort, they are taking every possible measure. From signing ICC petitions for President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to calling on the French President to deport and liquidate assets of  Bola Ahmed Tinubu rumored to be in Paris; this is how Nigerian youths are responding to the October 20, 2020, Lekki Toll Gate massacre.

Petitions for President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Sanwo-Olu to be charged before the (ICC)

Nigerians have called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to charge President Mohammadu Buhari and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the shooting of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, a petition that has been signed by over 90,000 people so far.

Calling for UK sanctions against the Nigerian government and its officials

Nigerians have asked that sanctions be implemented against the President and government officials, and over 80,000 people have reportedly signed the petition for the United Kingdom to sanction the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Call for Visa and Travel Bans

Nigerian youths have also called on countries like the USA and the UK to place travel and visa bans, to avoid politicians travelling out of the country. “Ask for visa and travel bans not sanctions please. When they can’t travel for medical check up, you will see world class hospitals emerging out of nowhere,” a Twitter user wrote. 

Calling on French President to deport and liquidate the assets of Bola Tinubu, rumored to be in Paris

It is rumored that former governor of Lagos State and All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently in France. Nigerians are calling on the French president to deport Tinubu. Some have suggested that he be handed over to the International Criminal Court, while some have asked that he should be deported to Nigeria.

Nigerians are also calling on citizens who reside in France to ensure, however they can, that this is done.

The Request for RCCG General Overseer to revoke the pastoral title given to VP Yemi Osinbajo.

The vice president, Yemi Osinbajo is an ordained pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God, and due to his lack of response to the ongoing massacre, the members of the church and the public have called on the general overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye to revoke the pastoral title given to the vice president. Some members have gone as far as threatening to leave the church if this is not done as soon as possible, while some have already said that they will no longer be attending the church.

Providing free treatment for injured victims of the massacre

Nigerians and some hospitals have also offered treatment for victims of the Lekki Toll Gate shootings.

