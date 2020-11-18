Connect with us

News

#EndSARS Protests: Watch CNN's Investigation into the Shooting at Lekki Toll Gate

News

People’s 2020 Sexiest Man Alive Is... Michael B. Jordan

Movies & TV News

Nailed It! Check Out Wathoni's Outfit for the Official Launch of Her Book "101 Tips On Parenting"

News

9+ Stunning Hairstyle Ideas Inspired by Toke Makinwa

Features News

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Has Been Voted as Women's Prize for Fiction 'Winner of Winners'

News

#TSMWSeries Episode 7: How to Dress Like A Smart Money Woman

News

"He was an African Giant": Tributes Pour In For Ex-Ghanaian President, Jerry Rawlings

Events News

Join Oby Ezekwesili, Prof Soludo, Joyce Banda, Aisha Yesufu for Public Launch of #FixPolitics

News

A Human Rights Activist is suing Falz, Aisha Yesufu, FK Abudu for their involvement in the #EndSARS Protest

News

#COVID19: Pfizer says its Vaccine (Still Being Tested) May Be 90% Effective

News

#EndSARS Protests: Watch CNN’s Investigation into the Shooting at Lekki Toll Gate

BN TV

Published

44 mins ago

 on

It’s almost a month since the unfortunate events at the Lekki toll gate which followed the 2 weeks long peaceful protests held across Nigeria against Police brutality, harassment, and extrajudicial killings.

On October 20, 2020, Nigerians witnessed what can be described as one of the darkest times in Nigerian democracy as peaceful protesters were shot at while they sang the National Anthem and waved the flag.

From the denial of the Nigerian Army, of their presence to later admittance at the Judicial Panel that they were present at the Lagos State Governor’s request but didn’t fire live rounds, to Babajide Sanwo-Olu‘s claim that only two people were shot at and a host of other varying accounts from different government bodies, and alleged harassment of protesters supporters of the #EndSARS movement, a lot has happened.

Contrary to the alternating statements of the authorities, an investigation by CNN has proven that more happened on that night than the authorities are willing to take responsibility for.

CNN confirmed from multiple videos with timestamps that the military was present at the toll gate and pieced together a timeline that shows that shooting by the army lasted from 6:43 p.m. until at least 8:24 p.m., according to video evidence. CNN also spoke to a number of live witnesses as well as family members of victims from that night.

Although the Nigerian Army continues to deny shooting live rounds at the protest, CNN was able to link live bullet casings found at the scene to the Nigerian army and traced them to purchases made from Serbia.

CNN has examined bullet casings found at the scene and confirmed with current and former Nigerian military sources that the bullet casings match those used by the army. Two ballistics experts have also confirmed with CNN that the shape of the bullet casings indicate they used live rounds, which contradicts the army’s claim they fired blanks.

And working with the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network, CNN has established that several of the bullets from the Lekki toll gate originated from Serbia. Export documents CNN has seen show that Nigeria purchased weaponry from Serbia almost every year between 2005 and 2016.

CNN says the Nigerian army and Lagos state officials refused to comment on the Investigations when reached out to, claiming that it would be sub-judicial to do so as the matter is now before a panel of inquiry.

See the full report on the investigation from CNN here:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Elizabeth Ajetunmobi: 7 Mistakes You shouldn’t Make When Hiring a Domestic Staff

How #BellaNaijaWCW Fadé Ogunro is Enabling Gig-Work with Bookings Africa

Gideon Chukwuemeka Ogbonna: Citation is More Than Just an ‘Ordinary’ Story

BN Book Excerpt: The Franchise Players by Mfonobong Inyang

Insecurity is On the Rise, What Can We Do About It?
Advertisement
css.php