BNxBBNaija6: Catch Our First #BBNaija Recap Show (Shine Ya Eye Edition) with Ik Nwosu & ‘Motunde

Big Brother Naija has returned with its 6th season and so, BellaNaija is back with the #BBNaija Recap Show (Shine Ya Eye Edition) where we dish out all the juicy gists and keep you up to date with all the happenings in the BBNaija House.

It’s the first week in biggie’s new house and the housemates have barely gotten to know each other. This week, BellaNaija’s Ik Nwosu and ‘Motunde discuss the new housemates and what they’ve noticed about them, the most popular housemates, those we look forward to seeing at the Saturday night party, the incoming ‘Ships’ and so much more.

If you missed it, watch the video below: