#BNxBBNaija6: Catch Our First #BBNaija Recap Show (Shine Ya Eye Edition) with Ik Nwosu & 'Motunde

It's Shege for Shege in Episode 5 of Accelerate TV's Comedy Series "Visa On Arrival"

Another Vlog about Sisi Yemmie's Life in Lagos: New School, Birthday Party & Summer Plans

The Plot Thickens in Episode 11 (Kiss & Tell) of Red TV's "Public Figure"

The Pilot Episode of Moet & Nicole Abebe's Visual Podcast "Spill the Tea with the Abebes" is Finally Here

See Sarkodie's Performance at Ghana Party In The Park 2021

Life Before #BBNaija: From Hollywood to Nollywood... Boma Has Worked With Some of Your Fave Celebs

Erica Nlewedim & Tolani Baj explored Nairobi, Kenya | WATCH

Flavour Takes Us Behind the Scenes of the Music Video for "Berna Reloaded"

Everything Zeelicious wants you to know about Food Spices & Herbs

#BNxBBNaija6: Catch Our First #BBNaija Recap Show (Shine Ya Eye Edition) with Ik Nwosu & ‘Motunde

Published

51 seconds ago

 on

Big Brother Naija has returned with its 6th season and so, BellaNaija is back with the #BBNaija Recap Show (Shine Ya Eye Edition) where we dish out all the juicy gists and keep you up to date with all the happenings in the BBNaija House.

It’s the first week in biggie’s new house and the housemates have barely gotten to know each other. This week, BellaNaija’s Ik Nwosu and ‘Motunde discuss the new housemates and what they’ve noticed about them, the most popular housemates, those we look forward to seeing at the Saturday night party, the incoming ‘Ships’ and so much more.

If you missed it, watch the video below:

