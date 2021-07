Episode 5 of Accelerate TV’s comedy series “Visa On Arrival” has premiered. Officer Francis is still on his courteous campaign at the visa office but this time, it’s shege for shege.

“Visa On Arrival” stars Bovi, Warri Pikin, Taymesan and Warri Girl as no-nonsense, bible-thumping, bribe collecting visa officers.

Watch the new episode below: