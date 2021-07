Soon after the family of Rachel Oniga announced that the veteran actress had died from health complications at the age of 64, celebrities took to Instagram to mourn the legendary star.

In a statement signed by Rachel’s sister, it was revealed that she died from a heart-related issue, an aliment she battled with for a short period before she passed.

