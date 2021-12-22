Rachel Oniga: The Cast of “A Naija Christmas” Pays Tribute to the Late Nollywood Icon

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on


A huge gap remained in the wake of the loss of Rachel Oniga, a huge mother figure in the Nigerian film business. The cast of Nollywood film, “A Naija Christmas“, organised a mini tribute by remembering the moments they spent with the late actress, her mannerisms, as well as how she interacted with them on set.

Stars that featured in the tribute are Efa Iwara, Linda Osifo, Ade Laoye, Abayomi Alvin, and Mercy Johnson-Okojie. The sound of “Iya Ni Wura” play in the background as they give out their loving words.

Watch the tribute to Rachel Oniga below:

