We're Drooling Over These First Photos From Adedimeji Lateef & Modupe Oyebade's Nikah Ceremony!

Rachel Oniga: The Cast of "A Naija Christmas" Pays Tribute to the Late Nollywood Icon

Sola Shobowale, Shaffy Bello, Ramsey Nouah meet up for a Netflix & Nollywood Christmas Postcard Watch

Ramsey Nouah is the Cover Star for TheWill Downtown's Latest Issue

Watch the Cast of "A Naija Christmas" Efa Iwara, Linda Osifo & Abayomi Alvin Share Some Exciting Behind-the-Scenes Details

Adedimeji Lateef & Adebimpe Oyebade Begin Their #AdeAdeForever Love Journey❤️

Watch Episode 6 of "Therapy" (Season 2) Right Here!

The Cast of "Superstar" Join Naz, Zulu & Damola in the Latest Episode of Inkblot’s “Meet and Greet”

Aki and Pawpaw: The Iconic Duo's Movie Premiere was a Blast | See Photos

Onyeka Nwelue has Secured the Rights to Produce a Biopic on Nigeria's First House of Reps Speaker Jaja Wachuku

Published

6 hours ago

 on

It’s D-day for two of Nollywood’s favourite lovebirds, Adedimeji Lateef and Modupe Oyebade! Of course, we’re super excited for them.

Their pre-wedding photos and love story had us all on the “Aww” train last week, and now, the train moves on as the happy couple has gotten hitched in a Nikah Wedding ceremony. The celebration has begun and while we wait for full photos from their big day, we’ve got some of the first photos and videos to drool over.

Check out some of their videos and photos below.

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Credits

Bride@mo_bimpe
Groom@adedimejilateef
Makeup @eeswatmakeovers
Turban wrap @abydouz_gele
Video credit @abydouzoflaylay
Outfit @tiannahsplacempire
Bouquet @bouquetonthego
Earring @wowaccessorries
Planner @golditeventsolution
Photography@sojioni | @klalaphotography | @c3pictures_gallery | @segun_wealth

