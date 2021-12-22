Nollywood
We’re Drooling Over These First Photos From Adedimeji Lateef & Modupe Oyebade’s Nikah Ceremony!
It’s D-day for two of Nollywood’s favourite lovebirds, Adedimeji Lateef and Modupe Oyebade! Of course, we’re super excited for them.
Their pre-wedding photos and love story had us all on the “Aww” train last week, and now, the train moves on as the happy couple has gotten hitched in a Nikah Wedding ceremony. The celebration has begun and while we wait for full photos from their big day, we’ve got some of the first photos and videos to drool over.
Check out some of their videos and photos below.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com
Credits
Bride: @mo_bimpe
Groom: @adedimejilateef
Makeup @eeswatmakeovers
Turban wrap @abydouz_gele
Video credit @abydouzoflaylay
Outfit @tiannahsplacempire
Bouquet @bouquetonthego
Earring @wowaccessorries
Planner @golditeventsolution
Photography: @sojioni | @klalaphotography | @c3pictures_gallery | @segun_wealth