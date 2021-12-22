We’re Drooling Over These First Photos From Adedimeji Lateef & Modupe Oyebade’s Nikah Ceremony!

It’s D-day for two of Nollywood’s favourite lovebirds, Adedimeji Lateef and Modupe Oyebade! Of course, we’re super excited for them.

Their pre-wedding photos and love story had us all on the “Aww” train last week, and now, the train moves on as the happy couple has gotten hitched in a Nikah Wedding ceremony. The celebration has begun and while we wait for full photos from their big day, we’ve got some of the first photos and videos to drool over.

Check out some of their videos and photos below.

Credits

Bride: @mo_bimpe

Groom: @adedimejilateef

Makeup @eeswatmakeovers

Turban wrap @abydouz_gele

Video credit @abydouzoflaylay

Outfit @tiannahsplacempire

Bouquet @bouquetonthego

Earring @wowaccessorries

Planner @golditeventsolution

Photography: @sojioni | @klalaphotography | @c3pictures_gallery | @segun_wealth