Iyabo Ojo makes the 4th floor look so effortless!

It was the Nollywood actress’ 44th birthday on Tuesday, December 21st and she set the timelines on 🔥with gorgeous photos from her birthday shoot.

Iyabo Ojo is living life to the fullest, on her own terms, and we’re here for it. Take a look at these stunning snaps from the birthday girl😍

Photo Credit: @iyaboojofespris | @ts.imagery_events