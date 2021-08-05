Ecool & Joyce Mulbah Are Introducing Us To Their Baby Girl – Mekhai

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Ecool is officially a dad!

The singer and disc jockey announced that he and his partner, Joyce Mulbah recently gave birth to a daughter. He let his followers in on the happy news via an Instagram picture of their adorable daughter beside a board with her name and the weight inscribed on it. “Few weeks ago, God came through with a MAJOR gift!”, he shared, “Mekhai Agnes Ikpeme!! Daddy & Mommy love you sooo much. Welcome to @mekhaisworld !!! Y’all follow my baby girl.”

The mum also took to her Instagram page to share the happy news with the caption:

and just like that..She is the exclamation point in the happiest sentence we could ever write 💗
Welcome to the world my baby love. We love you soooo much!
Mekhai Agnes Ikpeme
7.12.2021
7lbs 9oz

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

The couple first revealed they were expecting a baby girl in May.

Congratulations!

