Life Before #BBNaija: 8 Times Pere Graced Our Screens with His Talent

Big Brother Naija season 6 (Shine Ya Eye) Housemate, Pere Egbi is a qualified nurse and former member of the United States Military, whose multi-faceted personality also extends to real estate, art, acting and modelling.

As a natural-born drama king, Pere puts this side of him to use every time he takes on a character and these short clips, trailers and tv shows reveal his talent in every sense of the word.

1. ROK TV’s “Chimera“

2. Don Okolo‘s “Gem of the Rainforest“

3. Biodun Stephen‘s “Butterflies“

4. ROK TV’s “Till There was You“

5. TVC’s “Wake Up Nigeria“

6. WAP TV’s “Super Story: More Than a Friend“

7. Xzile production’s “High Endz“

8. PS: Did you know art is Pere’s first love and secret escape? Swipe to see some of his artworks:

Photo Credit: @pereegbiofficial