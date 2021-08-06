BN TV
Tope Oshin is making a comeback as an actress in upcoming thriller “Here Love Lies”
Tope Oshin is making a comeback as an actor in the upcoming film “Here Love Lies,” for which she also serves as director. Her last on-screen appearance was 12 years ago in the film “Relentless“.
According to IMDB, the film follows the life of a single parent and travel blogger Amanda (Tope Oshin), who embarks on a social media romance with an American tour guide Michael (Tim Shelburne). A trip to the US to meet up for the first time opens up more doors than both anticipated.
Tope Oshin co-stars with Tim Shelburne, Sam Dede, Tina Mba, Omowunmi Dada, Angel Unigwe, Omozele Gabriel, Barbara Walsh, Daniel Etim Effiong, and Moyo Lawal, to name a few.
The romantic thriller, co-produced by Tope Oshin’s Sunbow Productions and Daniel Ademinokan‘s US-based production firm Leon Global Media, will premiere in 2022.
Check out some of the BTS photos below:
Watch the teaser below: