BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Live Jazz at the Metaphor

Jazz music and fine dining at its best! We look forward to having y’all on Thursdays.

Date: Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Venue: 78A Younis Bashorun street (off Ajose Adeogun street) Victoria Island.

RSVP: 08187122351

Live Band at Wave Beach

Date: Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Elegushi Beach, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: 09098880007 or HERE

Tequila Thursday

LiVE lounge’s Thursdays just got revamped. They’re spicing it up as Chaskia hosts the first Tequila Thursday with Desperado. On the wheels of steel is guest DJ Tgarbs and there’ll be a special appearance from Timini Egbuson to liven up the party. It’s bound to be LIT!

Date: Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: LiVE Lounge, No 15, Idejo Street, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225 or @livelounge_ng

Open Mic

Thursday Open mic provides a unique platform for talents. Whether you’re a musician, storyteller, poet, comedian or any other form of performance we welcome you with open arms

Date: Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Tiki Cultures, Shashilga Court, Abuja.

RSVP: 09030002314 or [email protected]

After Dark Fridays

Date: Friday, August 6, 2021.

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: HardRock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, VI, Lagos.

RSVP: 09081988888

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HYLJT (@hopeyoulikejammintoo)

Riddim And Blues

Date: Friday, August 6, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Sao Cafe, 25 Prince Adelowo Adedeji St, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Game Night

Game Night Fridays at The Metaphor begin is a great way to unwind after a long week of hustle, and also make new friends.

Date: Friday, August 6, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: The Metaphor, 78A Younis Bashorun street (off Ajose Adeogun street) Victoria Island.

Get On the Bus!

Lagos, your favourite Danfo cruise back! Get On the Bus for EXP’s May First Friday 2021. COVID precautions: Buses will be at a lower capacity, venues will be mostly outdoors, mask on at all times on the bus.

Date: Friday, August 6, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Red Edit Studio, 17/18 Olu Akerele Street, Ikeja, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Sip & Paint Party

Are you the next Picasso? Come find out this Saturday. Have fun while painting with a professional art instructor for 10k. Take home paintings and drinks included.

Date: Saturday, August 7, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Red Edit Studio, 17/18 Olu Akerele Street, Ikeja, Lagos.

RSVP: 08135474955 or @rededitmagazine.

Paint. Sip. Create

Date: Saturday, August 7, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Transcorp Hilton, 1 Aguiyi Ironsi St, Maitama, Abuja.

RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754

La Campagne Tropicana Daycation

It’s about to be a fun weekend filled with lots of games, food, people and activities. If you’re looking for a fun break from your daily life, you definitely should attend this. If La Campagne has been on your bucket list for a while, this is your chance to tick it off. There would be transportation to and fro from Mainland and Island.

Date: Saturday, August 7, 2021.

Time: 10 AM

Venue: La Campagne Tropicana, Ikegun Off, Lekki – Epe Expy, Area, Lagos.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Nostalgia: A Throwback Party

Chills plug is inviting you to come party with them, relax and re-live your childhood memories.

Date: Saturday, August 7, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: 08085032167 or 08099730910

Crafts Village Sip & Paint Surulere Hangout

This hangout is open to both adults and kids without leaving anyone out. The art instructor will give everyone a particular drawing to imitate. You get to enjoy assorted drinks and music as you get to meet new people and network.

Date: Saturday, August 7, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: The Crafts Village Academy, 25, Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Wheel Throwing Pottering Class

Here’s a fun idea for Saturday. What better way to spend the last day of the week than with clay, laughter and drinks. Complete with some bakery teasing your senses with the scent of fresh cinnamon rolls, cakes, bread, scones. Seriously, is there a better ending to the week than this?

Date: Saturday, August 7, 2021.

Time: 12 PM & 3 PM

Venue: Strobrié By Joanne, Cottage One, HFIA Garden, off Tafawa Balewa Way, Garki, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE & HERE

Hike & Chill

They say the best view comes after the hardest climb. Invite your friends, family and neighbours. Don’t forget to bring extra bottles of water and something to share. Also bring nylon to put your phones in in case it rains. Hikers assume full responsibility for protecting themselves.

Date: Saturday, August 7, 2021.

Time: 6 AM

Venue: (Meeting Point): Public Service Institute (PSI), along Kubwa Expressway, by Dutse junction.

RSVP: 08032472682, 08037447481

Art Party & Disco

Your kids’ weekend plans are set. Do not leave them idle this weekend, give them a treat. Posh cafe Lagos has specially designed this for them to express their creativity in a fun way. They’ll sip, paint and dance, eat marshmallows and drink hot cocoa…all fun!

Date: Saturday, August 7, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Posh Cafe, Beside Fidelity Bank, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: Call Agatha on +234 806 231 3167

Kayak Hangout

Get your paddles ready! It’s another Wakawaka Kayak Hangout weekend and it promises to be fun-filled, with loads of games, food, amazing people and free Kayak tutorials.

Date: Sunday, August 8, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Ikoyi.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Paint & Sip

Get your creative juices on because we’re going painting this Sunday and we’d be showing everyone how to paint a masterpiece. Guess what? You will be taking your paintings home.

Date: Sunday, August 8, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Live Band

Everything you need for a moment of fun and enjoyment is within your reach. Come grab it in this Sunday Live band sessions.

Date: Sunday, August 8, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Moonshine Cafe, 7A Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: +2348159438309