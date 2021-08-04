Life Before BBNaija: 10 Stylish Outfit Inspos, Courtesy of Beatrice

Versatility and style are two things the Big Brother Naija season 6 Housemates have in common and Beatrice Agba Nwaji, a software developer, hairstylist and fashion model is definitely not an exemption.

The 28-year-old owner of ready to wear clothing brand, Nganga By Beat3s, wants to positively impact those who have stories similar to hers and she is not afraid to wear her heart on her sleeves or rock her style as she deems fit.

Whether it’s casual, classy, dinner date, wedding, or chic, Beatrice slays every outfit she puts on, especially if it’s ankara, and these beautiful looks are proof.

Look 1 – Red Carpet (Sefaari By Tobi Collections)

Look 2 – Wedding Guest (Trish O. Couture)

Look 3 – Fun Fair Day (Black Billionaire Fashion)

Look 4 – Work Function (Ready to wear by Odeva)

Look 5 – Sunday Service (Ready to wear by Odeva)

Look 6 – Date Night (Nganga By Beat3s)

Look 7 – Business Meeting (Trish O. Couture)

Look 8 – Lunch with the Girls (Ready to wear by Odeva)

Look 9 – PTA Meeting (Etuno Brand)

Look 10 – Comfort Zone (Nganga By Beat3s)

`Photo Credit: @beatriceofficial_