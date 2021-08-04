Connect with us

Movies & TV Style

Life Before BBNaija: 10 Stylish Outfit Inspos, Courtesy of Beatrice

BN TV Movies & TV

#BNxBBNaija6: The 2nd Episode of Our Recap Show (Shine Ya Eye Edition) with Ik Nwosu & ‘Motunde

BN TV Movies & TV

Things are about to Get Really Dirty in Episode 12 of RED TV's "Public Figure"

BN TV Movies & TV

See the Official Trailer + Posters for "Cinderella" starring Camila Cabello & Billy Porter

BN TV Movies & TV

ICYMI: The Official Trailer for "Money Heist" Season 5: Vol. 1

Events Movies & TV Promotions

Exclusive Photos from the First BBNaija 6 Party through the Lens of TECNO Phantom X

Movies & TV Scoop

Life Before #BBNaija: Emmanuel's Pageant Wins, Runway Moments, Awards & Magazine Cover

Movies & TV Promotions Style

Urbanvibes London - The Home of London Originals for Footwears and Accessories

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija6: Boma Wins 2nd HOH Challenge + See the Housemates Up for Possible Eviction This Week

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

Omotola's Slay in these New Photos Reminds Us Why She's Called Omosexy

Movies & TV

Life Before BBNaija: 10 Stylish Outfit Inspos, Courtesy of Beatrice

Published

23 mins ago

 on

Versatility and style are two things the Big Brother Naija season 6 Housemates have in common and Beatrice Agba Nwaji, a software developer, hairstylist and fashion model is definitely not an exemption.

The 28-year-old owner of ready to wear clothing brand, Nganga By Beat3s, wants to positively impact those who have stories similar to hers and she is not afraid to wear her heart on her sleeves or rock her style as she deems fit.

Whether it’s casual, classy, dinner date, wedding, or chic, Beatrice slays every outfit she puts on, especially if it’s ankara, and these beautiful looks are proof.

Look 1 – Red Carpet (Sefaari By Tobi Collections)

Look 2 – Wedding Guest (Trish O. Couture)

Look 3 – Fun Fair Day (Black Billionaire Fashion)

Look 4 – Work Function (Ready to wear by Odeva)

Look 5 – Sunday Service (Ready to wear by Odeva)

Look 6 – Date Night (Nganga By Beat3s)

Look 7 – Business Meeting (Trish O. Couture)

Look 8 – Lunch with the Girls (Ready to wear by Odeva)

Look 9 – PTA Meeting (Etuno Brand)

Look 10 – Comfort Zone (Nganga By Beat3s)

`Photo Credit: @beatriceofficial_

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Dennis Isong: How to Invest in Real Estate With Little Money

BN Book Review: Adéwálé My Mother’s Son by Michael Adesanya | Review by The BookLady NG

BN Hot Topic: Positive Speaking VS Being Delusional

Your Better Self with Akanna: Knowing the Difference Between What’s Urgent and What’s Important

Mfonobong Inyang: Young & Getting it! That’s the Generation of the Nigerian Youth
css.php