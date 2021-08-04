See the Official Trailer + Posters for “Cinderella” starring Camila Cabello & Billy Porter

The wait for the official trailer and release date for the new film version of “Cinderella” is finally over!

According to Amazon Prime’s description, “Cinderella” is a musically driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with.

The movie’s heroine (Camila Cabello) is an ambitious young woman whose fashion designing dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her supportive fairy godmother/Fab G (Billy Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true.

Written for the screen and directed by Kay Cannon with covers of songs written by some of the top-selling musical artists of all time, the all-star cast for “Cinderella” includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan.

The movie is produced by James Corden, Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, and executive produced by Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose.

Watch the trailer below: