Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

See the Official Trailer + Posters for "Cinderella" starring Camila Cabello & Billy Porter

BN TV Music

Masterkraft Breaks Down the Instrumental for "Abeke" feat. Flavour & Diamond Platnumz

BN TV

Watch Dream Catchers Academy's Fun-Filled Excursion with Destiny Donna

BN TV

Episode 2 of “Spill the Tea with the Abebes” addresses Meddling in Your Friends' Relationships

BN TV

BN Cuisine: Zeelicious' 15 Minutes Recipe for Making Corn Dogs

BN TV Movies & TV

ICYMI: The Official Trailer for "Money Heist" Season 5: Vol. 1

BN TV

It's a Baby Girl! Tomike Adeoye's Gender Reveal Vlog is All the Cuteness You Need Today

BN TV

Your Exclusive Look Inside Cuppy's Dreamy Pink Penthouse

BN TV

Tacha, DJ Switch, Aisha Yesufu discuss Safe Spaces for Youth's Voices & Social Activism on "Rubbin' Minds"

BN TV

Adanna's Postpartum Weight Loss Journey & Secrets

BN TV

See the Official Trailer + Posters for “Cinderella” starring Camila Cabello & Billy Porter

Published

29 mins ago

 on

The wait for the official trailer and release date for the new film version of “Cinderella” is finally over!

According to Amazon Prime’s description, “Cinderella” is a musically driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with.

The movie’s heroine (Camila Cabello) is an ambitious young woman whose fashion designing dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her supportive fairy godmother/Fab G (Billy Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true.

Written for the screen and directed by Kay Cannon with covers of songs written by some of the top-selling musical artists of all time, the all-star cast for “Cinderella” includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan.

The movie is produced by James Corden, Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, and executive produced by Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose.

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Your Better Self with Akanna: Knowing the Difference Between What’s Urgent and What’s Important

Mfonobong Inyang: Young & Getting it! That’s the Generation of the Nigerian Youth

Stand to End Rape Initiative’s Report Shows the Prevalence of Sexual Harassment in the Workplace

Elo Osiki: Dating for the Purpose of Marriage Doesn’t Make Women Desperate

Firecracker Toyeen: You Need to Let Go of Destination Addiction
css.php