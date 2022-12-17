Oxlade & Camila Cabello share video for the remix of “Ku Lo Sa” | Watch

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Camila Cabello is the latest global artist to express her love for Afrobeats and also join in on the Afrobeats wave. The Cuban-American singer and songwriter teamed up with fast-rising Nigerian singer and songwriter Oxlade for a remix of his global hit, “Ku Lo Sa.” The pair share love and beautiful vibes in this heartfelt love song.

“When Ox said he wanted me to remix this song, I was so stoked,” Cabello wrote in an Instagram post. “Afrobeats is probably my most-listened-to genre of music, and I have the most respect for Oxlade as a writer and an artist. I got in the booth and wrote my part in like an hour. It was so easy and fun, and I love this song. Hope you love it as much as I do.”

We definitely love it. This remix will put you in a good mood.

Watch the video below:

