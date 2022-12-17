Connect with us

The Mavin All-Star Concert at the Livespot X Festival Was Beyond Thrilling | See Highlights

Pernod Ricard Nigeria Sensitize drivers on its 'Don’t Drink & Drive' Campaign

Jameson Black Barrel Launches 'Widen the Circle' Campaign to Celebrate Unity and Openness

It was a Glitz & Glamour Affair as Ruthies Magazine Launched in Abuja | Get the Scoop

'The Story of Aina on Iddo Island' is a Special storybook by LASRAB on the History of Lagos

Fuji Vibration 3.0 pulled a Crowd of over 3000 to an Evening of Stellar Performances from Fuji's Finest

Art Connects: Here's All You Need to Know About the Beeta Art Festival Second Edition

Get your Tickets now for the Livespot X Festival | December 16th-18th

Enosadeba Acha's 35th birthday was celebrated in Grand Style | Here’s how It went down

Issey Miyake Offers the Gift of Emotion by hosting a Fragrance Discovery Event in Lagos

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: @insignaonline

For the first time in a long while, Mavin Records hosted a Mavin All-Star concert at the annual Livespot X Festival on Friday, December 16. This comes on the heels of their all-star album, “Chapter X.”

The Mavin OGs—Don Jazzy, Dr Sid, Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, and Di’ja—and the rising stars Rema, Crayon, Boy Spyce, Bayanni, Ladipoe, Magixx, Ayra Starr, and Johnny Drille all came together to give an electrifying performance of every one of their songs produced under the record label.

See highlights from the concert below:

Bayanni opened the show

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Then Boy Spyce

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Magixx performed magic

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Johnny Drille’s performance in photos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Ayra Starr—The Celestial Being

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Crayon

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Rema

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Mavin OGs- Iyanya, Dr Sid, Reekado Banks, Di’ja, Tiwa Savage

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Then the rising stars performed “Overdose”, “Won Da Mo”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

