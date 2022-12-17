Events
The Mavin All-Star Concert at the Livespot X Festival Was Beyond Thrilling | See Highlights
For the first time in a long while, Mavin Records hosted a Mavin All-Star concert at the annual Livespot X Festival on Friday, December 16. This comes on the heels of their all-star album, “Chapter X.”
The Mavin OGs—Don Jazzy, Dr Sid, Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, and Di’ja—and the rising stars Rema, Crayon, Boy Spyce, Bayanni, Ladipoe, Magixx, Ayra Starr, and Johnny Drille all came together to give an electrifying performance of every one of their songs produced under the record label.
See highlights from the concert below:
Bayanni opened the show
Then Boy Spyce
Magixx performed magic
Johnny Drille’s performance in photos
Ayra Starr—The Celestial Being
Crayon
Rema
Mavin OGs- Iyanya, Dr Sid, Reekado Banks, Di’ja, Tiwa Savage
Then the rising stars performed “Overdose”, “Won Da Mo”
