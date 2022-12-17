The Mavin All-Star Concert at the Livespot X Festival Was Beyond Thrilling | See Highlights

For the first time in a long while, Mavin Records hosted a Mavin All-Star concert at the annual Livespot X Festival on Friday, December 16. This comes on the heels of their all-star album, “Chapter X.”

The Mavin OGs—Don Jazzy, Dr Sid, Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, and Di’ja—and the rising stars Rema, Crayon, Boy Spyce, Bayanni, Ladipoe, Magixx, Ayra Starr, and Johnny Drille all came together to give an electrifying performance of every one of their songs produced under the record label.

See highlights from the concert below:

Bayanni opened the show

Then Boy Spyce

Magixx performed magic

Johnny Drille’s performance in photos

Ayra Starr—The Celestial Being

Crayon

Rema

Mavin OGs- Iyanya, Dr Sid, Reekado Banks, Di’ja, Tiwa Savage

Then the rising stars performed “Overdose”, “Won Da Mo”

