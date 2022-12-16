It was a Glitz & Glamour Affair as Ruthies Magazine Launched in Abuja | Get the Scoop

It was indeed a night of glitz, glamour, and display of culture when family, friends, and associates gathered for the launch of Ruthies Magazine at The Palms Tropic Galleria, Abuja.

The Ruthies Clothing Brand was birthed with the underlying philosophy to highlight and celebrate the poise, refinement, and sophistication of womanhood via fashion. Now Ruthies Magazine will be unravelling the dual cultures innate in the woman from the fashion viewpoint.

While unveiling the Magazine, the publisher, Ruth Davies Ibiamu said the magazine will be a Ruthies fashion love letter to the world.”We are pouring our heart into this project so that fashion enthusiasts experience its output and every single page of the magazine.”

The Ruthies Magazine is a fashion-focused pictorial storybook. Put differently, the entirety of the Ruthies experience, brand philosophy and design thinking is being abridged and told in pictures.

The maiden edition of the Ruthies Magazine which was launched in Port Harcourt in October was dedicated to the Rivers Woman. This second edition just launched in Abuja spotlights the Nigerian Woman, with emphasis on the Hausa Fulani, Igbo and Yoruba, and Benin cultures.

Various cultures were on display as guests were beautifully dressed in different attires depicting the diversity of Nigerian culture from the Eastern, Southern, Western, and Northern parts of the country.

While guests were treated to traditional cuisines and assorted wines, the Atilogu dancers thrilled the audience. The event was indeed a blast and a showcase of Nigerian culture and these pictures are proof.

