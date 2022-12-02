Mavin Records’ Highly Anticipated Album Is Finally Here | Listen to “Chapter X”

Connect with us

8 hours ago

The Mavin Records label, led by award-winning producer and music executive Don Jazzy, has released its highly anticipated all-star album titled “Chapter X” to celebrate its tenth year in the business of making music.

Don Jazzy, DJ Big N, Rema, Ayra Starr, Crayon, Magixx, Boy Spyce, Bayanni, Johnny Drille, and Ladipoe are all featured on the ten-track project. “Overdose” and “Won Da Mo,” two songs from the album, were previously released.

 

A post shared by Mavin Records (@mavinrecords)

Listen to the album below:

Stream here.

