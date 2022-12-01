Elozonam Is Getting Ready To Drop His EP “Love And Everything In Between”

Elozonam is gearing up to release his very first EP, “Love and Everything In Between.”

He announced the news on Instagram, writing, “After 2 years of life getting in the way, this project is finally coming out.” Additionally, he gave a sneak peek of the song “Shook” from the EP, which features Elozonam as well as Evelle, the 2014 Nigeria Idol winner, and Nigerian singer-songwriter Olisa Ogbolu, better known by his stage name LSMK.

Get ready to dance on the 20th of December.

Watch the video below: