Elozonam Is Getting Ready To Drop His EP “Love And Everything In Between”

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Elozonam

Elozonam is gearing up to release his very first EP, “Love and Everything In Between.”

He announced the news on Instagram, writing, “After 2 years of life getting in the way, this project is finally coming out.” Additionally, he gave a sneak peek of the song “Shook” from the EP, which features Elozonam as well as Evelle, the 2014 Nigeria Idol winner, and Nigerian singer-songwriter Olisa Ogbolu, better known by his stage name LSMK.

Get ready to dance on the 20th of December.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E L O⚡️O N A M (@elozonam)

