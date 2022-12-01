Connect with us

Music

New Music: Zoro & Falz - Naira to Pounds

Music

Elozonam Is Getting Ready To Drop His EP "Love And Everything In Between"

Music Scoop

Burna Boy Snags Two MOBO Awards - Best African Music Act & Best International Act 👏🏾👏🏾

Music

New Video: Asake - Organise

Music

New Music: Sent Silver - On My Own

Music Scoop

Tems talks about her authenticity, music & why she always knew she wasn't born to follow as she covers Dazed Magazine's Winter 2022 issue

Events Music News Promotions

Tickets to the Campari Passion Project Live are now Available | Get Yours Here

Music

New Video: Soundz - Attention

Events Music Promotions

'Passion Project Live' announces 'big name' headliners; 2Baba, Wande Coal & Kizz Daniel

Music Scoop

Tems Wins Best New Artist at 2022 Soul Train Awards

Music

New Music: Zoro & Falz – Naira to Pounds

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Nigerian award-winning musician and actor, Falz, has teamed up with his eastern counterpart, Zoro, on a new single titled “Naira to Pounds,” produced by SYDP.

Speaking on the song, Zoro described how elated he was about the song and working with Falz again. “I want this song to motivate everyone, but mostly Nigerian youths. Despite the economic challenges the government put us through, keep the grind up and never back down from the hustle. I’m also excited that Falz is part of this song as he added that extra spice to it.”

Get ready to party all December with this song!

Stream here.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Star Features

Scared of Debit Alerts? Here’s How to Deal With the Fear of Spending Money 

No Money? No Problem! Here’s How to Have a Detty December the Sapa Way

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: Sometimes, You Don’t Have to Be Strong

Las Las, We Run Am! Come Tell Us All About your Year with #BN2022Epilogues

Why You Should Be a Part of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence
css.php