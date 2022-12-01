Burna Boy Snags Two MOBO Awards – Best African Music Act & Best International Act 👏🏾👏🏾

Nigerian singer-songwriter and producer, Burna Boy took home two awards—Best International Act and Best African Music Act—at this year’s MOBO Awards, held at Wembley arena.

He got nominated in the Best International Act category alongside big names like Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Drake, Jack Harlow, Jazmine Sullivan, Kendrick Lamar, Skillibeng, Summer Walker, and Tems.

“Thank you so much @MOBOAwards for the Two Awards, Best International Act 2022 & Best African Music Act 2022,” he shared in a tweet appreciating the new feat. “Sorry I couldn’t be there. Truly Grateful. Thank you to all my fans and those that voted.”

