Burna Boy Snags Two MOBO Awards – Best African Music Act & Best International Act 👏🏾👏🏾

Published

10 hours ago

 on

Nigerian singer-songwriter and producer, Burna Boy took home two awards—Best International Act and Best African Music Act—at this year’s MOBO Awards, held at Wembley arena.

He got nominated in the Best International Act category alongside big names like Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Drake, Jack Harlow, Jazmine Sullivan, Kendrick Lamar, Skillibeng, Summer Walker, and Tems.

“Thank you so much @MOBOAwards for the Two Awards, Best International Act 2022 & Best African Music Act 2022,” he shared in a tweet appreciating the new feat. “Sorry I couldn’t be there. Truly Grateful. Thank you to all my fans and those that voted.”

See the full list of winners below:

  • Best Male Act – Central Cee
  • Best Female Act – PinkPantheress
  • Album of the Year – Knucks’ Alpha Place and Little Simz’s Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
  • Song of the Year – Own Brand (Baddie) by Dreya Mac, FelixThe1st and Finch Fetti
  • Best Newcomer – Bru-C
  • Video of the Year – Doja, by Central Cee
  • Best R’n’B/Soul Act – Mahalia
  • Best Grime Act – D Double E
  • Best Hip Hop Act – D-Block Europe
  • Best Drill Act – K-Trap
  • Best International Act – Burna Boy
  • Best Performance in a TV Show/Film – Kane Robinson (Kano) as Sully in Top Boy
  • Best Media Personality – Nella Rose
  • Best Alternative Music Act – Bob Vylan
  • Best Electronic/Dance Act – Nia Archives
  • Best African Music Act – Burna Boy
  • Best Gospel Act – Still Shadey
  • Best Jazz Act – Ezra Collective
  • Best Caribbean Music Act – Skillibeng
  • Best Producer – Inflo
  • Lifetime Achievement Award – Nile Rodgers
  • Outstanding Contribution – Craig David
  • Paving The Way – Jamal Edwards
