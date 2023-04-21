Bask in The Glee of Love with Cinderella and Benji’s Outdoor Wedding!

Connect with us

It is no doubt that weddings are really special Today, we can’t take our eyes off this sweet couple, Cinderella and Benji as they take the beautiful step to forever.

The lovebirds exchanged their vows in a lovely outdoor setting and they looked absolutely dashing in their outfits, complementing each other in every way. We could certainly feel the love between them – it was pure magic.

Their wedding reception was a blast, with the bridesmaids and groomsmen showing off their best moves on the dance floor. Cinderella and Benji were real showstoppers, who came through with their impeccable dance moves and sweet love. We bet you’ll have a big smile on your face as you watch this video.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Videography @maxwelljennings

Related Topics:
