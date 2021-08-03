Connect with us

Life Before #BBNaija: Emmanuel's Pageant Wins, Runway Moments, Awards & Magazine Cover

Exclusive Photos from the First BBNaija 6 Party through the Lens of TECNO Phantom X

Urbanvibes London - The Home of London Originals for Footwears and Accessories

#BBNaija6: Boma Wins 2nd HOH Challenge + See the Housemates Up for Possible Eviction This Week

Omotola's Slay in these New Photos Reminds Us Why She's Called Omosexy

Actress Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi is Back from a 3 Months Hiatus following Her Brother's Sad Passing

Life Before #BBNaija: 12 Times Designer Arin's Pieces Made a Statement

"KOB: The Return Of The King," "IJE: The Journey", "Quam's Money" & other Nollywood Titles Coming to Netflix This August

#BNxBBNaija6: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Dazzled in this Aso Oke Agbada Ensemble for Tonight's Live Show

#BNxBBNaija6: The First 'Shine Ya Eye' Saturday Night Party was a Total Vibe!

Emmanuel Umoh, the 9th housemate to get into the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye house has since proven to us why he counts his physical and social attributes as advantages that garner him a lot of attention.

Despite owning two thriving businesses, BodyLab Fitness & Fashion and  HairLab Salon & Spa, Emmanuel is relentless in making the best of his modelling career as he boasts major wins, including emerging the 10th Mr Ideal Nigeria and the first Nigerian to win Mr Africa International pageant in 2019.

Emmanuel has walked international runways, won several awards and has been recognized for his consistent grind over the years. With this in view, you should really get to know what this fashionable young star achieved before stepping into the Big Brother Naija limelight.

Pageant Wins

Mr Ideal Nigeria 2019

Mr Africa International 2019/2020

Runway Moments

Mercedes Benz Global Fashion Week

Seychelles Fashion Week

Ghana Menswear Week

Africa Fashion Week 

Awards & Recognitions

The Most Outstanding Pageant King – Fresh Face Icon Awards 2020

Pageant King of the Year – Eko Heritage Awards 2021

50 Shapers of the New Decade – YNaija’s The New Establishment List

Top 60 Under 40 Most Influential/Inspiring Pageant Paragon – Pageant Summit/Awards 2021

African Most Fashionable Celebrity of the Year (Male) – Designers Awards Africa

Magazine Cover

Twitch Fitness Magazine

Photo Credit: @emmanuelumohjr_ @mridealnigeria @misterafricainternational

