Movies & TV
Life Before #BBNaija: Emmanuel’s Pageant Wins, Runway Moments, Awards & Magazine Cover
Emmanuel Umoh, the 9th housemate to get into the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye house has since proven to us why he counts his physical and social attributes as advantages that garner him a lot of attention.
Despite owning two thriving businesses, BodyLab Fitness & Fashion and HairLab Salon & Spa, Emmanuel is relentless in making the best of his modelling career as he boasts major wins, including emerging the 10th Mr Ideal Nigeria and the first Nigerian to win Mr Africa International pageant in 2019.
Emmanuel has walked international runways, won several awards and has been recognized for his consistent grind over the years. With this in view, you should really get to know what this fashionable young star achieved before stepping into the Big Brother Naija limelight.
Pageant Wins
Mr Ideal Nigeria 2019
Mr Africa International 2019/2020
Runway Moments
Mercedes Benz Global Fashion Week
Seychelles Fashion Week
Ghana Menswear Week
Africa Fashion Week
Awards & Recognitions
The Most Outstanding Pageant King – Fresh Face Icon Awards 2020
Pageant King of the Year – Eko Heritage Awards 2021
50 Shapers of the New Decade – YNaija’s The New Establishment List
Top 60 Under 40 Most Influential/Inspiring Pageant Paragon – Pageant Summit/Awards 2021
African Most Fashionable Celebrity of the Year (Male) – Designers Awards Africa
Magazine Cover
Twitch Fitness Magazine
Photo Credit: @emmanuelumohjr_ @mridealnigeria @misterafricainternational