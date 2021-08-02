Somkele Idhalama’s Second Child is Here!

Connect with us

Published

15 mins ago

 on

Congratulations are in order for second-time mum, Somkele Idhalama and her husband as they welcome their second child together.

The superstar actress first revealed her pregnancy on June 18 and then announced the birth of her newborn on Monday, the 2nd of August.

“#GodisGood #AllTheTime,” Somkele captioned a photo of her newborn, without his face showing. In the photo, Somkele’s baby wore a shirt with the inscription “worth the wait”.

Somkele got married to her beau in May 2014 in a private civil ceremony and welcomed their first child, a boy, in the same year.

Photo Credit: @somkele_i

