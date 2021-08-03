Tomike Adeoye’s Baby Shower Was All Shades of Amazing!

Actress and presenter Tomike Adeoye is really rocking the pregnancy glow and we love to see it.

From the announcements to her many interesting experiences, Tomike has taken us through this special phase in very detailed vlogs and photos, so much, it feels like we’re all on this wonderful journey with her.

The TV personality had her baby shower recently and it was nothing short of amazing. Tomike’s hubby Tosin Adeoye, family members and close friends were present to celebrate the special day with her.

The guests were asked to dress according to the gender they think Tomike’s baby would be. #TeamGirl wore pink and #TeamBoy wore blue. From Tomike’s outfit, she’s definitely TeamGirl. She shared the stunning photos on Instagram with the caption:

01/04/2021 I had the best baby shower a girl could ask for🥺🥳Our baby shower Vlog is finally up on our channel🥳💃🏽 #LinkInBio it was soooo much fun!! We asked our friends to wear blue if they’re #TeamBoy and pink for #TeamGirl ! You already know I’m team baby girl and so Tinuke got me this cute pink sash🤩😍

Many thanks to our incredible vendors and the best glam squad everrr! I looked like an angel🤩🤩😅

My make up was flawlessly done by sugar mama @tmtbylayinka 🤩what a cleannnnnn beat!!!! Her team was the most troublesome team though😩😂😂

My dress was made by @ciscacecil I got exactly what I ordered 😂🤩🤩

My hairrrrrr???? @malliaworld of course with the 6×6 wide closure🤩🤩

My hair was laiddddd by the frontal guru, my boo! @adefunkeee 💕💕

These pictures were beautifully captured by my super talented @ovia_reflex !! Ovia killed it!!! She captured every single moment I couldn’t decide which and which to post but I’m definitely gonna floooodddd your timeline 😂😂 Thank you for the super cleannnnn photos!!! I’m yet to get over how perfect they are! How one could literally have a filled day looking at the pictures you took amazes me! Likeee! You can tell what went down at the shower by mere looking at the picture without even seeing the video!! You’re good abegggg😂🙌🏽🙌🏽

Fun, games, laughter and good vibes are all we can see. The pictures and videos say it all, take a look!

Decor

Food

Mom and Dad To Be

Family

“Godsent Friends”

Trust Tomike to share all the fun she had in a very detailed vlog. Enjoy!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CREDITS:

Makeup @tmtbylayinka

Hair @malliaworld

Hairstyling @adefunkeee

Dress @ciscacecil

Tosin’s outfit @jeffurbanclothing

Photography @ovia_reflex

Catering & Table setting @firewoodricenigeria

Decor @peceventsandballoons

Event Planner @marcusmith_events