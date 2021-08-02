Rotimi Got Not One But Two New Whips for Himself & Vanessa Mdee

Whoop whoop! International actor, singer and songwriter Rotimi has got not just himself, but also his fiancé Vanessa Mdee a brand new 2021 Range Rover each.

To kickstart the new week with some motivation, the singer took to Instagram to share a photo and video of his first car ever, and he had some words for everyone who needs it. “Abundance🌟 #MondayMotivation,” Rotimi captioned the post.

Vanessa Mdee also shared a video of her car keys on her Instagram page saying, “CAPITAL G-O-D. When he hands you the keys to your brand new 2021 Range 🙌”

Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee got engaged on the 31st of December 2020 and they haven’t stopped giving us aww-worthy moments ever since.

Photo Credit: @rotimi