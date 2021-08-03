Uti Nwachukwu is Embracing His Sensuality in Enchanting Birthday Snaps

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

It’s Uti Nwachukwu‘s birthday!

The actor and TV personality is flooding our timelines with really 🔥 photos to mark his special day, and here’s what he had to say:

+1. Be Like Water… Be Rich, Be Healthy, Be Flexible, Be Wild, Be Serene, Enrich, Nourish ….and have no Enemies.. THIS IS ME 🤎
Let it all Out! ROAR!! 🦁 For There’s Beauty in controlled Rage. And Always Remember my Children – PEACE BE STILL

Stay Clean Always🤎 Stay Fresh Always 💧Rule 1: Love thyself Unapologetically. Rule 12: Embrace Your sensuality 😍

Rule No 27: STRIP! DARE TO BE BARE EMOTIONALLY AND PHYSICALLY! Join me, let’s take it All Off In a few Hours ❤️‍🔥🤎❤️‍🔥

Check on the enchanting photos and spot Uti’s new tattoo:

Happy birthday Uti! Sending BN love and light your way❤

Photo Credit: @idaraadiakpan_ for @sbdstudios_

