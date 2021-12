Multi-talented musician, Barzini, concludes his monthly music series with a hiphop banger titled “Rugged You“. The song features Nigerian rap legends, Mr. Raw and 2shotz, and it is produced by The Black Lions.

It has always been Barzini’s practice to release one song on the last Friday of every month as his way of taking his fans on a musical journey while telling his original story.

Listen to “Rugged You” below: