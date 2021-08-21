Connect with us

First Look at Tobi Bakre & Anu Oladosu’s Traditional Wedding | #AnTo21

When Does the Age Difference in a Relationship Become Predatory?

Neo Made Vee's 25th Birthday Extra Special | See Highlights from the Celebration

22 Years of Marriage, 13 Years of Waiting - Here's How The Owolabis Have Sailed Their Ever After

Revealed: The Top 3 Romantic Experiences in Lagos right now! Here's How Vetifly can Fly you there

DiamondXtra Season 13 has opened! Here's How YOU can be rewarded with Millions of Naira

"Nothing Will Separate Us!" 27 Years in Marriage, Mr & Mrs Akinseye Have a Lot To Say On The Ever After

'Ultimate Love' Stars Theresa & Iyke Are Calling It Quits - "We hope you respect our decision"

Estrella Dale: Mining Gold From the Pain of Divorce

The #KDLagos2021 White Wedding is Finally Here! Take a Look at All The Beautiful Moments

Published

3 hours ago

 on


Tobi Bakre is now a married man.

The reality television personality and his fiancée, Anu Oladosu, are saying their ‘I Dos’ today, Saturday, August 21. Here are a few pictures from their traditional ceremony which is currently happening.

The bride and groom looked so lovely in their attires.

BellaNaija wishes the couple a lifetime of happiness and love!

 

A post shared by Goldmyne (@goldmynetv)

 

A post shared by Goldmyne (@goldmynetv)

 

A post shared by Goldmyne (@goldmynetv)

 

A post shared by Goldmyne (@goldmynetv)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

A post shared by Goldmyne (@goldmynetv)

 

A post shared by Goldmyne (@goldmynetv)

 

A post shared by Goldmyne (@goldmynetv)

 

A post shared by Goldmyne (@goldmynetv)

 

A post shared by Goldmyne (@goldmynetv)

 

A post shared by Goldmyne (@goldmynetv)

 

A post shared by Goldmyne (@goldmynetv)

 

A post shared by Goldmyne (@goldmynetv)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tobibakre_gigs (@tobibakre_gigs)

