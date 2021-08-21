First Look at Tobi Bakre & Anu Oladosu’s Traditional Wedding | #AnTo21



Tobi Bakre is now a married man.

The reality television personality and his fiancée, Anu Oladosu, are saying their ‘I Dos’ today, Saturday, August 21. Here are a few pictures from their traditional ceremony which is currently happening.

The bride and groom looked so lovely in their attires.

BellaNaija wishes the couple a lifetime of happiness and love!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goldmyne (@goldmynetv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goldmyne (@goldmynetv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goldmyne (@goldmynetv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goldmyne (@goldmynetv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goldmyne (@goldmynetv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goldmyne (@goldmynetv)